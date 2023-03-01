Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Steph Curry's Warriors teammate recalls first impression of star guard: 'Closest thing to Jesus Christ'

Curry won his fourth ring in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time after winning his fourth NBA championship last season.

He has been called almost every superlative in the book, but his teammate Andre Iguodala took it a step further in a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast "Club Shay Shay."

Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston.

Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, acknowledges his foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center Feb 1, 2023 in Minneapolis.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, acknowledges his foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center Feb 1, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Sharpe mentioned Curry’s message to the rest of the NBA world in the 2020-21 season when the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe said Curry prophesized the Warriors would rise again.

Iguodala said when he joined the Warriors in 2013 and said he came to Golden State to win a championship, he meant it.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, shoots during warmups before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center in San Francisco Jan. 22, 2023.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, shoots during warmups before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center in San Francisco Jan. 22, 2023. (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

"I'm saying to myself, 'I think I've met the closest thing to Jesus Christ.' Not to put that on him. I’ve never seen an individual … He doesn't stray away from who he is in terms of who he is as a person," Iguodala explained to Sharpe. "So, you know what you're getting night in and night out. And I could see it. So, I’m thinking I’m about to go and try to win a championship. …

"That faith is strong."

Curry’s 2022-23 season was upended with an injury, but the Warriors have managed to stay in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, and if he comes back at the end of the year, he could have Golden State in position for another playoff run.

Detailed view of the jersey of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix Nov. 16, 2022.

Detailed view of the jersey of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, #30, against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix Nov. 16, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points and 6.4 assists in 38 games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.