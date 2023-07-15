Warriors’ Steph Curry drills hole-in-one at celebrity tournament, setting off wild celebration

Steph Curry can do it all.

The leader of the Golden State Warriors is the all-time leading three-point shooter in the history of the game, a four-time NBA champion, and a two-time MVP.

He’s also a pretty decent golfer .

Curry is competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship tournament in Lake Tahoe, NV, and he began Saturday’s round at the top of the leaderboard.

On the par 3 seventh hole, Curry proved that he’s more than just a basketball player , sinking a hole-in-one to set off a wild celebration.

Curry ran from the tee box to the green as the crowd roared its approval.

Curry had a three-hole stretch on Friday where he went birdie, birdie, eagle.

"Historically for me, I get off to slow starts and get better as the weekend goes on," Curry said after his first round. "Whether it’s basketball or getting into the tournament vibe, whatever it is. Knew if I could get off to a good start, I’d have a little bit more fun out there.

"Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it’s a tournament."

Curry is preparing to enter his 15th season in the NBA as the Warriors attempt to rebound from a tumultuous season.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Warriors forward Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp, leading to Green being away from the team for a week.

Golden State were never able to regain their championship-level play following the incident, with the Los Angeles Lakers bouncing them from the second round of the playoffs.