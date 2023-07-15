Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Curry
Published

Warriors’ Steph Curry drills hole-in-one at celebrity tournament, setting off wild celebration

Curry entered Saturday with the lead

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Steph Curry can do it all. 

The leader of the Golden State Warriors is the all-time leading three-point shooter in the history of the game, a four-time NBA champion, and a two-time MVP.  

Stephen Curry stands with his four championship trophies

Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, poses with the four Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies that he has won with the Warriors, during the Warriors Media Day on September 25, 2022, in San Francisco, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He’s also a pretty decent golfer

Curry is competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship tournament in Lake Tahoe, NV, and he began Saturday’s round at the top of the leaderboard. 

On the par 3 seventh hole, Curry proved that he’s more than just a basketball player, sinking a hole-in-one to set off a wild celebration. 

Curry ran from the tee box to the green as the crowd roared its approval. 

Curry had a three-hole stretch on Friday where he went birdie, birdie, eagle. 

"Historically for me, I get off to slow starts and get better as the weekend goes on," Curry said after his first round. "Whether it’s basketball or getting into the tournament vibe, whatever it is. Knew if I could get off to a good start, I’d have a little bit more fun out there. 

Stephen Curry waves after a tee shot

Stephen Curry of NBA Golden State Warriors waves after his tee shot on the 16th hole on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada.   (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it’s a tournament."

Curry is preparing to enter his 15th season in the NBA as the Warriors attempt to rebound from a tumultuous season. 

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Warriors forward Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp, leading to Green being away from the team for a week.

Stephen Curry hits a tee shot at a celebrity golf tournament

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits the tee on the 7th hole on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada.  (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Golden State were never able to regain their championship-level play following the incident, with the Los Angeles Lakers bouncing them from the second round of the playoffs. 

Golden State traded Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul, completing the deal last week. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.