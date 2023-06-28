Warriors' Klay Thompson admits being teammates with Chris Paul is 'a little weird'

After many playoff battles, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson knows that lacing up his sneakers alongside Chris Paul is going to be an odd feeling at first.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Thompson discussed his new teammate, admitting it is a little strange after so many years playing against Paul.

"Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor," Thompson told The Athletic. "It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

"I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. I know Steph and him have a long history together being both from North Carolina . For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition playing with such a passer and playmaker, I’m just excited."

WARRIORS' STEPH CURRY REFLECTS ON JORDAN POOLE'S DEPARTURE: 'YOU HATE LOSING JP'

Golden State made the move for CP3 after a season in which the chemistry of the team was off before the Warriors even began the defense of their title.

Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole at practice during training camp, starting the season off on a sour note.

Green was fined by the organization but not suspended, and the four-time NBA champion was in the starting lineup for the opening of the 2022-23 season.

During his end-of-season exit interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed how the punch from Green impacted the team during the season.

"There was some of that that was lost this year, for sure," Kerr said when asked about the chemistry on the team during the season. "There's no hiding from it – the incident with Draymond and Jordan at the beginning of the year played a role in that. It's hard for that not to impact a team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost. That's as blunt as I can be. The only way to try to correct course is to continue to communicate with players and coaches, and those relationships have to be built. The bonds have to be built. I think that’s a major focus for us this offseason. We have to get back to what has made us really successful, which is a really trusting environment and a group that relies on one another and makes each other better."

Poole struggled during Golden State’s postseason and will now be playing in a Washington Wizards uniform after being moved as part of the trade for Paul.

"You hate losing JP," Steph Curry said. "I know it’s not all the way official yet. So I don’t want to talk too much before it is. But that’s the tough part of the business, seeing a young guy come into his own [and then get traded]. It’s a great opportunity for him. It’s just you get to know someone like that, build a friendship, build a bond."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul will be entering his 19th NBA season at the age of 38 with an elusive championship on his mind.

"We’ve known each other for a very, very long time, man," Paul told ESPN's Malika Andrews about Curry.

"So I’m excited to get a chance to play alongside him, Klay [Thompson], [Andrew Wiggins], Draymond [Green], all of them. They’ve got an unbelievable organization. That team is just -- they’ve been playing together for a while, and they know what they’re doing."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.