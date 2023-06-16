Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Warriors name Mike Dunleavy Jr as new general manager to replace Bob Myers

Dunleavy Jr. was previously the vice president of basketball operations

Associated Press
The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM on Friday ahead of next week's draft.

Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. speaks at press conference

Mike Dunleavy Jr. of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during the Golden State Warriors Draft Press Conference on June 24, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role. Dunleavy became a pro scout for the Warriors in 2018 once he wrapped up his 15-year playing career during which he spent 2002 through part of '07 with Golden State.

The Warriors selected him with the third overall draft pick in 2002 out of Duke.

Bob Myers hugs Steph Curry

General Manager Bob Myers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hug after defeating the Sacramento Kings during Round 1 Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.  (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

"We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department," Lacob said. "He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility."

Mike Dunleavy Jr. at Summer League

Assistant General Manager for the Golden State Warriors Mike Dunleavy Jr. attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2022 at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dunleavy has big shoes to fill and decisions to make with Myers leaving after the Warriors lost in the Western Conference semifinals to LeBron James and the Lakers following Golden State's championship run last year.

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option and has said he'd like to stay with the core of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to help the Warriors chase another championship.