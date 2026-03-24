Warriors' Moses Moody leaves game on stretcher after suffering gruesome injury on dunk attempt

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Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody left Monday night’s game on a stretcher after he suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Moody was all alone on his way to an easy dunk in overtime after stealing the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. He gathered himself and went up for the slam but his knee buckled. He landed hard on the floor.

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Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and players from both teams were left in disbelief.

Moody was down for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him. Kerr said after the game that Moody was getting X-rays at the American Airlines Center.

"Just saw his leg buckle. Saw him go down in a heap, in pain," Kerr told reporters. "We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad. Just hoping for the best. What the best-case scenario is, that’s what we’re all hoping for. But it looked bad."

Moody was playing in his first game since he sprained his right wrist. He led the Warriors with 23 points and three steals before the freak accident.

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"Mo is such a great human being, great teammate, wonderful guy to coach," Kerr said. "Puts in the work every day. And was brilliant, by the way. Played so well defensively, changed the game for us with his ball pressure and knocked down big shots. So great to finally have him back. And then for that to happen, you’re just praying that it’s not too serious, but it sure looked serious."

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski said the injury reminded him of when Jimmy Butler tore his ACL against the Miami Heat back in January.

"You just hate to see it, especially to the good people in life," Podziemski said.

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The Warriors won the game 137-131. Golden State is likely headed for the play-in tournament in hopes of being one of the eight teams in the Western Conference vying for an NBA title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.