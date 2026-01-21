Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr delivers subtle jab at player after reported trade demand

Dunleavy told reporters 'when you make a demand, there needs to be demand — on the market.'

Scott Thompson
While reports indicate Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga wants to be traded, his GM had other things to say about the matter.

And he did so with a subtle jab.

Kuminga has been on the trade block for quite some time in Golden State, but it became more prevalent when he signed a two-year deal in restricted free agency designed to be added in a trade.

Jonathan Kuminga looks on court

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center on Jan. 20, 2026. (David Gonzales/Imagn Images)

However, since he has fallen out of the Warriors’ usual rotation on game nights, he has reportedly "demanded" a trade from the team.

He had this to say when a reporter asked about it on Tuesday night.

"I’m aware of that," general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said about the reports. "In terms of demands, when you make a demand, there needs to be demand — on the market."

Dunleavy is implying that, while Kuminga wants to be moved, there hasn’t been mutual demand from other teams out there.

"We’ll see how that unfolds. But, heard. Always with these guys I tell them I’m willing to work with them, I wanna help people out, whether that’s JK or any player on our roster. So, we’re good with, if that’s his wishes, trying to figure that out. But we gotta do what’s best for our organization, and that’s what we do."

Mike Dunleavy looks on court

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion on Dec. 27, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

The NBA trade deadline is coming up fast, as it’s set for Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

Kuminga could be moved by then, but Dunleavy now has to think about how to improve his roster after the season-ending ACL injury for All-Star Jimmy Butler. If the Warriors still wish to charge toward another NBA title for its trophy case, Dunleavy could be moving to fill that void.

With Butler out, Kuminga was back in the fold on Tuesday, and he made the best of it with 20 points over 21 minutes off the bench against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto got the victory, 145-127, over Golden State.

All things considered, Dunleavy and the front office will need to discuss if they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. And perhaps Kuminga gets more playing time moving forward with Butler sidelined.

Mike Dunleavy smiles

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Dec. 25, 2025.  (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

Either way, it doesn’t appear the Warriors GM is moving hastily to grant Kuminga’s request.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

