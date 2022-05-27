Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Warriors' fans pelt Charles Barkley with T-shirts after Golden State eliminates Mavericks: 'Chuck, sit down'

Barkley, who was rooting for the Mavericks, got out of his seat after Warriors fans escalated feud

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, fans made sure Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley wouldn’t soon forget the night. 

Barkley has made it abundantly clear throughout the series that he was rooting for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to advance to the final – going so far as to regularly taunt fans during TNT’s "Inside the NBA" broadcast. 

Charles Barkley speaks as part of NBA All-Star 2015 on Feb. 12 in New York City.

Charles Barkley speaks as part of NBA All-Star 2015 on Feb. 12 in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express)

Well, after the Warriors eliminated Barkley’s pick with a 120-110 victory, fans decided to return the favor

Barkley was being pelted with T-shirts – likely brandishing the new title of Western Conference Champions – before getting out of his seat, grabbing something off the desk, and turning to the angry crowd behind him. 

WARRIORS’ DRAYMOND GREEN TRADES JABS WITH CHARLES BARKLEY, BACKS FANS: ‘THEY GOT MORE RINGS THAN YOU’ 

Hoping to avoid disaster, co-hosts Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson urged Barkley to sit down. 

"Hey, Chuck! Chuck, sit down man," Johnson said unamused. "Sit down, Chuck. Sit down," Smith followed. 

TNT analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before the New York Knicks game against the Cavaliers on Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. 

TNT analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before the New York Knicks game against the Cavaliers on Oct. 25, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.  (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tense situation seemed to settle down as the celebrations continued, but the heckling never seemed to stop. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles Barkley chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the Cavaliers on June 7, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Charles Barkley chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the Cavaliers on June 7, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Warriors return to the finals after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. They will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Boston Celtics lead the Miami Heat, 3-2.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com