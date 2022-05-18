Expand / Collapse search
Charles Barkley picks Mavericks in Western Conference Finals over Warriors: 'I’m going with the upset'

Dallas was 3-1 against the Warriors this season

Paulina Dedaj
The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley already has his pick in even before either team takes the court. 

"I think the Mavs are going to be better at small ball because of Luka [Doncic]," Barkley said during TNT’S Sunday night broadcast of "Inside the NBA." 

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. 

The Mavericks dominated in Game 7 over the Phoenix Suns with Doncic scoring 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help Dallas advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2011 over the defending conference champs. 

"Nobody can handle that dude one-on-one and if [Jalen] Brunson and [Spencer] Dinwiddie keep playing like they’re playing, this team is going to be tough to beat," Barkley continued.

"So I’m going with the upset. I’m going with the Mavs."

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hangs on the rim over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, after scoring during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas.

Dallas was 3-1 against the Warriors this season, winning their last regular season matchup 122-113 with Doncic scoring 41 points. 

He is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks, just edging out Steph Curry, who is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. 

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

"Honestly, I never expected to be here. I’m living my best life. This is a dream," Doncic told reporters on Tuesday. "Before Game 7, I was thinking this might be my last game of the NBA season. But I wasn’t ready. I wanted to play basketball. Tomorrow, another basketball game that I will enjoy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com