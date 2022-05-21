Warriors' Draymond Green trades jabs with Charles Barkley, backs fans: 'They got more rings than you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green got to deliver his message to Charles Barkley face-to-face Friday night just before the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Green, who just a day earlier teased Barkley about his Hall of Fame career that's void of a championship ring, got the chance to personally exchange jabs during warm-ups.

"Dray, why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?" Barkley teased.

"I shoot when I have to Chuck," Green replied. "I shoot when I have to when I need to win championships."

Just a day earlier, Green poked fun at Barkley during a press conference with reporters, joking that Barkley is rooting against the Warriors to avoid having another analyst on "Inside the NBA" with another championship.

"If I win another championship, that’s one more ring added to the panel that’s not him," the three-time NBA champion said. "I wouldn’t want to see that either. Then you really got to hear about it. So I get it. I understand. I don’t know how that feels, I’ve always won."

Barkley has been the target of Warriors fans after picking the Mavericks to win the series. After Game 1, fans broke into "Barkley sucks" chants.

"Y’all suck too," the Hall of Famer responded.

Green addressed that too, telling Barkley, "You’re not going to keep going at our fans."

"I’m going to keep going at these fans, I promise you that," Barkley replied. "They’re going to get all the smoke they want, brother."

The Warriors continued to silence the Mavs with a 126-117 victory in Game 2, and Green seemed to silence Barkley with one more jab.

"They got more rings than you, Chuck," Green said, referring to the fans.

The Mavericks host the Warriors Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at 9 p.m. ET.