Warriors' Draymond Green trades jabs with Charles Barkley, backs fans: 'They got more rings than you'

Green told reporters just a day earlier that Barkley is probably rooting against the Warriors to prevent him from getting another ring

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Draymond Green got to deliver his message to Charles Barkley face-to-face Friday night just before the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. 

Green, who just a day earlier teased Barkley about his Hall of Fame career that's void of a championship ring, got the chance to personally exchange jabs during warm-ups. 

Charles Barkley of NBA TV chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals June 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Charles Barkley of NBA TV chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals June 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Dray, why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?" Barkley teased. 

"I shoot when I have to Chuck," Green replied. "I shoot when I have to when I need to win championships." 

Just a day earlier, Green poked fun at Barkley during a press conference with reporters, joking that Barkley is rooting against the Warriors to avoid having another analyst on "Inside the NBA" with another championship.

"If I win another championship, that’s one more ring added to the panel that’s not him," the three-time NBA champion said.  "I wouldn’t want to see that either. Then you really got to hear about it. So I get it. I understand. I don’t know how that feels, I’ve always won." 

Draymond Green (23) of the Golden State Warriors reacts near Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco May 18, 2022.

Draymond Green (23) of the Golden State Warriors reacts near Luka Doncic (77) of the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco May 18, 2022. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Barkley has been the target of Warriors fans after picking the Mavericks to win the series. After Game 1, fans broke into "Barkley sucks" chants.

"Y’all suck too," the Hall of Famer responded. 

Green addressed that too, telling Barkley, "You’re not going to keep going at our fans." 

"I’m going to keep going at these fans, I promise you that," Barkley replied. "They’re going to get all the smoke they want, brother." 

Draymond Green, right, of the Golden State Warriors, shoots a layup against Reggie Bullock (25) of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco May 18, 2022. 

Draymond Green, right, of the Golden State Warriors, shoots a layup against Reggie Bullock (25) of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals at Chase Center in San Francisco May 18, 2022.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Warriors continued to silence the Mavs with a 126-117 victory in Game 2, and Green seemed to silence Barkley with one more jab.

"They got more rings than you, Chuck," Green said, referring to the fans. 

The Mavericks host the Warriors Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at 9 p.m. ET.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com