Vols’ Hendon Hooker inks deal with French’s one year after mustard bottle fiasco in Knoxville

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is having a breakout season, leading the Volunteers to an 8-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff.

As Hooker prepares to take on No. 3 Georgia Saturday in Athens, he’ll do so with a new NIL (name, image and likeness) deal after signing with French’s mustard Friday.

As part of the deal, Hooker was gifted a sweet pair of mustard-colored sneakers and will use his social media accounts to promote the French’s brand.

"I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand," Hooker said in a release, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. "I love that French’s has become part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game."

Last year, the mustard bottle became associated with Tennessee football when a fan threw a French’s mustard bottle onto the field at Neyland Stadium in a game against Ole Miss.

The mustard bottle was one of many items thrown onto the field as fans of Tennessee were not pleased with the referees in a 31-26 loss to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Kiffin was nearly hit by a golf ball thrown from the stands.

"Hendon has captivated college football with his athleticism and enthusiasm, and he’s the perfect fit for French’s first sports partnership and the first mustard NIL sponsorship ever. As a UT alum, I couldn’t be prouder," said Andrew Foust, president at McCormick, per Sports Illustrated.

"We’re thrilled to work with an athlete who taps into our brand’s special relationship with the fans who make us part of game day traditions. We’ll be cheering Hendon on and can’t wait to see him wear our custom French’s sneakers."

Hooker will be leading the top offense in the country Saturday afternoon against Georgia , a team that boasts one of the top defenses in the country.

The Bulldogs' defense is fourth in the country in yards allowed per game (262.6) and 13th in passing yards allowed (177.1).

The Bulldogs will be looking to slow a Tennessee offense that’s leading the nation in points per game (49.4), yards per game (553.0), pass efficiency (198.52) and yards per pass attempt (11.3). Its running game also averages 199.6 yards per game, good for 24th in the country.