Virginia running back, shooting survivor Mike Hollins scores first touchdown since last year's tragedy

Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins had a strong showing on the football field on Saturday. Hollins scored two touchdowns despite Virginia's one-point loss to James Madison.

The pair of touchdowns marked Hollins' first scores on a football field since last year's on-campus deadly shooting. Three Virginia football players died as a result of the November 2022 shooting.

The university honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry and their families with a video tribute ahead of the team's first home game since the tragedy. Actor Samuel L. Jackson narrated the video tribute, which honored the late Virginia football players.

Virginia's Scott Stadium also features a permanent memorial.

Hollins first score happened quickly, with the running back making his way into the end zone on just his second carry of the day. His 4-yard score cut the Cavaliers' deficit with just over one minute remaining in the first half.

After halftime, Hollins scored a second touchdown that gave Virginia a 35-24 lead. But James Madison managed to score 12 unanswered points to remain undefeated.

Hollins was initially Virginia's backup running back entering the season. He survived a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was one of two people who sustained injuries after a shooting by the suspected gunman – a former football walk-on.

Hollins led the team out of the tunnel last week for Virginia's season opener against Tennessee. He had three carries in that game.

Chandler, Davis and Perry's Nos. 1, 15 and 41 jersey numbers are displayed in remembrance of the football players. Legends Walk inside the stadium also has plaques in recognition of the players.

Virginia's last two games were canceled last week due to the shooting. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, is facing aggravated murder charges.