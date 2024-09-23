Vince McMahon chastises upcoming Netflix docuseries ahead of release, alleges 'editing tricks' distort story

Vince McMahon, the former chairman of WWE and TKO Group Holdings, lashed out about the upcoming Netflix docuseries that takes a look at the rise of the pro wrestling business mogul and the controversies that surrounded him for decades.

"Mr. McMahon" is a six-part mini-series that will air on Netflix on Wednesday. The series was directed by Chris Smith, while Bill Simmons and Zara Duffy were the executive producers on the show.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McMahon expressed issues with how the show was edited and how he was allegedly cast as being his real-life TV character.

"I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons," the statement read. "Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

"A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.

HULK HOGAN REFLECTS ON RNC SPEECH, WHY HE FELT LIKE A 'COWARD' IN SILENT SUPPORT OF TRUMP

"In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended that I am, in fact ‘Mr. McMahon.’

"I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story."

McMahon is also being sued by former employee Janel Grant over allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking.

Ann Callis, Grant’s attorney, read a statement last week about the Netflix series.

"Janel Grant is a survivor of incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE," Callis said, via Cageside Seats. "It takes immense strength to speak out against Goliaths, and she has courageously come forward not just to address her own suffering, but also to act for those who are afraid to speak out.

"She is also a human being. She is smart, kind, and compassionate. But because of the extreme cruelty, degradation, exploitation, and violence she was subjected to on a near daily basis for more than two years, she now suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideation, and the inability to leave her home for weeks at a time.

"Janel’s story is an important one, and we hope Netflix docuseries does it justice. Her experience is integral to an accurate and full retelling of the story of the WWE and Mr. McMahon. While Janel didn’t participate in the Netflix docuseries, we hope it shines a light on the abhorrent actions of McMahon, frequently on WWE property, and it portrays the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior. Many of the stories in the last few months have not portrayed her in the way she deserves to be portrayed as a survivor of human trafficking and sexual abuse."

Grant didn’t participate in the docuseries while in the midst of her lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Netflix and The Ringer, which Simmons owns, for comment.