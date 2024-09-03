Hulk Hogan reflects on RNC speech, why he felt like a 'coward' in silent support of Trump

Shortly after the assassination attempt on former President Trump, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention.

However, before that, Hogan said his support for Trump was majorly silent.

In reflecting on that, Hogan said he felt like a "coward" because of that.

"I was one of these guys that was a coward. I was one of these guys that wouldn’t put a Trump sign on my yard, wouldn’t wear the Trump shirt, the Trump hat, because I was afraid what might happen or whatever. But after they took that shot and tried to kill him, that was it," Hogan said on WWE wrestler Logan Paul's podcast.

Hogan said he went mostly unscripted during his speech but mainly because he had to. Hogan said officials made him rehearse his speech and timed it, yet he's "never rehearsed anything."

"I tried to do what they wanted me to do, but I couldn’t do it. And I started losing my confidence, I started freaking," Hogan admitted.

"They screwed me up so bad I almost couldn’t talk. … They wanted me to read this copy, and I’m like, ‘I don’t even speak like this.’ I got to the point where I was self-conscious."

But ever since his RNC speech, Hogan said vibes have "changed" into being more patriotic in arenas he has walked into.

"Usually when I walk in the arena, the chants go ‘HO-GAN, HO-GAN’ as soon as I come in. But last night, we walk in, and it’s like, ‘USA! USA!’ All of a sudden, the whole place was going "F Joe Biden." It’s like, ‘OK, this has changed a little bit,'" said Hogan.

Hogan has known Trump for nearly decades. He even joked that their friendship almost ended quicker than it started after making fun of his hair. But Hogan says he knows who Trump really is.

"I’ve watched how he’s treated people. He had that [air] about him when we first met him, and I was like, ‘Am I going to get along with this guy?’" he said. "And just to watch him walk in in the beginning of the night when the preliminary match started and sit there all night long, and just how he talked to all the wrestlers in the back and how kind he was to people, and I saw how he handled the Make-A-Wish kids. I watched this guy: ‘Man, this brother’s for real.’ And I got to know him. I love him to death."

