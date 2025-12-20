Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' team plane forced to turn around with mechanical issue during travel to Giants game

The team had to board a second plane

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The Minnesota Vikings' team plane was forced to turn around during the team's flight to New Jersey for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. 

Their team plane experienced mechanical issues shortly after departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while en route to Newark Liberty International Airport, according to a team spokesperson. 

The Vikings were expected to arrive in Newark later Saturday night after boarding a second plane. 

Kevin O'Connell looking dejected on the sidelines

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell walks along the sideline during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

"Shortly after departing, the team plane experienced mechanical issues that required a return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The team will board a second plane momentarily and is now expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later tonight," the team said in a statement. 

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers commented on an Instagram post of the news, writing, "We're ok." 

JJ McCarthy runs for a TD in the first half

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys Dec. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Vikings are eliminated from playoff contention but are coming off a signature win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy had arguably his best game as a pro, throwing for a career-high 250 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. 

Kris Boyd celebrates against the Steelers

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) celebrates during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium Dec. 9, 2021. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA Today Sports)

They play a Giants team that has the worst record in the NFL at 2-12, tied with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

