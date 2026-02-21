Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic speedskater takes blade to face, stretchered off in frightening moment

Kamilla Sellier said she was 'doing quite okay'

Ryan Morik
Speedskater Kamila Sellier suffered a cut above her left eye after another competitor's blade struck her during the 1,500 meters on Friday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Polish athlete was on the short track when she fell behind American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold, whose blade caught Sellier near her eye.

Both Santos-Griswold and Sellier slid across the ice and crashed into the wall, but Sellier lay motionless as medics rushed to her side. 

Kamila Sellier stretchered off

Kamila Sellier of Poland is helped after falling during a short track speed skating women's 1500 meters quarterfinal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.  (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Newsroom)

The bloody scene was covered up by other staff.

She was eventually immobilized on a stretcher but gave a thumbs-up as she was wheeled away.

Polish officials said Sellier’s eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena before being taken to a hospital for more tests.

Sellier posted a selfie on Instagram, hiding the left side of her face, saying she was "doing quite okay."

Speedskaters tangled up

Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Poland's Kamila Sellier fall while competing in the short track speed skating women's 1500m quarter-final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Feb. 20, 2026. (Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)

"I know that one day i’ll look at this picture and remember that i’m stronger than i ever believed. Thank you for all your words of support, just wanted to let you know that i’m doing quite okay," Sellier wrote.

Santos-Griswold was penalized for attempting an illegal pass that contributed to the crash.

The 25-year-old was vying for her first Olympic medal after taking home a silver and bronze in last year's World Championships in Beijing.

Skater shielded by blanket

Polish Kamila Sellier is shielded with a white sheet as she receives treatment after a fall during the quarterfinals of the women's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. (Jasper Jacobs/ Belga Mag via Getty Images)

The Polish speedskating team is awaiting word on whether there have been "any signs of damage" to her eye, according to the BBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

