Baseball legend Bill Mazeroski dead at 89

Bill Mazeroski, the Baseball Hall of Famer who famously hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 89.

The Pirates announced Mazeroski’s death earlier Saturday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski," the team wrote on X. "Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be deeply missed."

