Pittsburgh Pirates

Baseball legend Bill Mazeroski dead at 89

Mazeroski lifted the Pirates to a World Series title in 1960

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Bill Mazeroski, the Baseball Hall of Famer who famously hit a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 89.

The Pirates announced Mazeroski’s death earlier Saturday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski," the team wrote on X. "Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be deeply missed."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

