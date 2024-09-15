Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Sam Darnold launches 97-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson; 49ers shocked to start Week 2

Darnold's arm strength on full display to hit streaking Jefferson, who made 49ers miss for score

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Sam Darnold is coming off arguably his best career game in the NFL last week in his Minnesota Vikings' debut against the New York Giants, and he brought that confidence to the team's home opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. 

After his defense came up with a big fourth-down stop, Darnold was back on his own 3-yard line when head coach Kevin O'Connell decided to call a risky play with star receiver Justin Jefferson streaking downfield. 

So, instead of creating some more room with a shorter play, Darnold showed off his cannon of an arm and launched it deep downfield to Jefferson, who had separation on his 49ers defenders. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Jefferson catches touchdown

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 97-yard touchdown pass over San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Darnold's pass was a beauty as it hit Jefferson in stride for the big completion. 

However, Jefferson's shifty abilities and blazing speed were on full display after the catch. 

SAM DARNOLD'S REVIVAL SEASON STARTS STRONG, WHILE OTHER QBS STRUGGLE TO FIND FOOTING

Jefferson was aiming for pay dirt as he ran to the left, hit a quick stop and sprinted to the right front pylon as San Francisco defenders were trying to hawk him down. 

But the 49ers couldn't get the job done as Jefferson converted a 97-yard touchdown to completely shock the 49ers. 

The score was the longest for the Vikings as a team since 2008, when Bernard Berrian scored a 99-yard touchdown from Gus Frerotte. 

Sam Darnold throws ball

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. (Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Darnold was named the starter for the Vikings after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that will have him out the remainder of the season, and O’Connell trusted the veteran journeyman with his offense full of weapons. 

That was clear in Week 1 on the road against the Giants, with Darnold throwing for 208 yards on a highly efficient 19-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and one interception. And on one of those touchdown passes against New York, Darnold showcased that raw arm strength when he fired a ball to Jalen Nailor down the right sideline knowing he was about to be hit by a defender.

But arm strength was never in question for Darnold, the third overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, and this bomb to Jefferson is just another example of that. 

The Vikings defeated the tough 49ers last season on "Monday Night Football" as San Fran quarterback Brock Purdy struggled to get things going. 

Sam Darnold passes

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Darnold is hoping to keep that trend going, and plays like this to Jefferson will be crucial to convert for the big upset.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.