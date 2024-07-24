Vikings' Jordan Addison says he was in 'dark place' after recent suspicion of DUI arrest

Jordan Addison quickly became a fan favorite in Minnesota, but he had a rather eventful offseason.

Earlier this month, the Vikings wide receiver was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Los Angeles International Airport.

Addison was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 105, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Sunday, citing an arrest report. Responding officers found a white Rolls-Royce blocking one lane "with the driver asleep behind the wheel," according to the report.

It wasn't Addison's first incident behind the wheel. Before training camp last year, Addison allegedly drove 140 mph in a 55 mph zone in a Lamborghini.

Addison apologized for that incident, but he said this most recent one put him in a "dark place."

However, he says the support he received got him through it.

"I didn't think it was going to be how it was, but it was really important. I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me, uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still," Addison said at training camp on Wednesday. "So, through everything that's going on, I'm going to put it behind me and I'm still going to perform at a high level, come out here, give the fans, what they pay for."

"Whatever's out there for me," he added, "whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved."

He just completed his first season with the Vikings after being taken No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2023 draft. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as he received a ton of extra targets due to the injuries Justin Jefferson suffered throughout the season.

Now that T.J. Hockenson will begin the season on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL late last year, targets still figure to be there for the 22-year-old.

The Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick this season, and he figures to be in a QB battle with Sam Darnold in camp.

