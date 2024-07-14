Vikings' Jordan Addison arrested on suspicion of DUI, allegedly found asleep behind wheel

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested last week on suspicion of DUI near Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Addison was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 105, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Sunday, citing an arrest report. Responding officers found a white Rolls-Royce blocking one lane "with the driver asleep behind the wheel," according to the report.

Addison, 22, was arrested late Friday night and released from jail early Saturday morning.

"We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the team told Fox News Digital.

Addison didn’t immediately address the arrest. He posted several photos of himself at a football camp and then having lunch.

He just completed his first season with the Vikings after being taken No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2023 draft. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as he received a ton of extra targets due to the injuries Justin Jefferson suffered throughout the season.

Addison was a standout college football player at Pittsburgh before he transferred to USC.