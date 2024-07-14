Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Jordan Addison arrested on suspicion of DUI, allegedly found asleep behind wheel

Addison had breakout rookie season with Vikings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested last week on suspicion of DUI near Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Addison was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 105, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Sunday, citing an arrest report. Responding officers found a white Rolls-Royce blocking one lane "with the driver asleep behind the wheel," according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Addison at 'Receiver' premiere

Jordan Addison attends Netflix's "Receiver" premiere at Tudum Theater on July 9, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

Addison, 22, was arrested late Friday night and released from jail early Saturday morning.

"We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident," the team told Fox News Digital.

RAIDERS' DAVANTE ADAMS RIPS FORMER TEAMMATE JIMMY GAROPPOLO IN 'RECEIVER' DOCUSERIES

Jordan Addison vs Lions

Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Addison didn’t immediately address the arrest. He posted several photos of himself at a football camp and then having lunch.

He just completed his first season with the Vikings after being taken No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2023 draft. He had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as he received a ton of extra targets due to the injuries Justin Jefferson suffered throughout the season.

Jordan Addison at OTAs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison catches a pass during minicamp on June 5, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Addison was a standout college football player at Pittsburgh before he transferred to USC.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.