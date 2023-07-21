Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison 'truly sorry' for driving incident; he allegedly hit 140 mph

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday morning for reckless driving after allegedly driving 140 mph in a Lamborghini Urus.

The wide receiver said Friday he used "poor judgment" behind the wheel.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," he said in a statement Friday evening.

An incident report by police, posted on social media by multiple reporters, says a state trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Dale Street when the trooper spotted the Urus traveling at 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Addison, 21, and drafted 23rd overall by the Vikings out of USC, was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

The Vikings said Thursday afternoon they were aware of the situation.

Social media was quick to criticize Addison, suggesting he should have learned from the Henry Ruggs situation.

Ruggs was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. In his second season with the team, Ruggs was involved in an accident that killed a woman while he was allegedly driving 156 mph and under the influence.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Addison was a standout at USC last season with 875 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. He totaled 1,593 yards and 18 total touchdowns during his 2021 season with Pitt in the ACC.

Addison was part of a historic run in the 2023 NFL Draft during which four straight wide receivers were taken.

Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) went before him. However, experts believe Addison could have the most immediate impact on his team. He will replace Adam Thielen, who had 107 targets last year. Minnesota cut the veteran receiver in the offseason.

With Thielen out, Addison could slot in with Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn with Kirk Cousins remaining under center.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.