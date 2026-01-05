Vikings' Harrison Smith, CJ Ham get emotional in speech to teammate as retirement decisions loom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Vikings didn't want their 2025 season to end on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but that's the tale of the tape after 18 regular-season games resulted in no playoff berth this year.

As a result, two team legends may have played their final game with the organization they've helped grow for over a decade.

Safety Harrison Smith and fullback C.J. Ham have both indicated that the 2025 season could be their final one in the NFL, and they were quite emotional in the locker room after head coach Kevin O'Connell gave each of them a game ball, signifying how much they meant to everyone in the locker room, the fan base and the organization as a whole.

O'Connell listed some accomplishments for each player, starting with Ham.

"Ten seasons, 141 games played, which is the second-most by a running back or fullback in Minnesota Vikings history," O'Connell said about Ham in a video posted by the Vikings' social media team after the 16-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers. "Two-time Pro Bowler, two-time [Walter Payton] Man of the Year, four-time team captain and somebody who has changed my life, made me better in every aspect of my life just being around him on a daily basis. I know many of us feel the same way. When these type of players come into an organization, man, we’re lucky. We are lucky to be around you every day."

Ham made a speech in front of his teammates, where it sounded like he was definitely ready to hang his cleats up for good to focus on time with family.

"This game has meant so much to me my entire life," Ham said, while his son was attached to his leg. "Being able to be with y’all, be with this organization, be with K.O., you guys, it means the absolute world to me. I know it’s going to be hard to step away, but I know it’s time to be with my family. It’s time for me to watch them grow up. Be soccer dad. But these years are times that I’m never going to forget. I truly love each and every one of you."

Ham also shared a strong message as not just a teammate, but as a friend and leader.

"Man, my phone is always on. Whatever you need at any time, I’m here for you. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I love y’all," he added.

Then, it was time for Smith.

"All right, I got 14 seasons, 207 games played, which is the fifth-most in team history. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler, six-time team captain," O'Connell stated. "He’s got the fourth-most in team history as far as takeaways goes. You guys know what he’s all about. For many, many years in this organization, Harrison, you came into this organization and changed it little by little. Didn’t say a whole lot, but your leadership these last four years and your impact on this organization for your career is one of one, in my opinion. I believe you’re a Hall of Famer. I know for a fact you’re a Hall of Famer in this organization. I love you, man."

Smith has always been a leader by example for the Vikings, but he was trying hard not to tear up during his speech.

"I’m going to keep it short like always, but it’s been a pleasure," he began. "I know the year didn’t go how we envisioned, but there’s a lot to build off like coach says. It’s been a hell of a ride. I really wish we could keep it going, I feel like we’re hitting our stride right now. Just keep that going into the offseason. I mean, as long as you got air in your lungs and heart beat in your chest…never say die."

Smith has been a mainstay on the Vikings’ defense since he was a first-round pick by the organization in 2012 out of Notre Dame. Over 207 games, Smith has tallied 21.5 sacks, 1,180 combined tackles, 13 forced fumbles and 106 passes defended.

The 36-year-old hasn’t officially made his retirement announcement, but the emotion in his speech after the season shows it could be weighing on him now.

As for Ham, he was an undrafted free agent who was a rookie minicamp invite in 2016. He eventually signed with the Vikings as just the fifth player in Augustana University history to join an NFL team.

While he was only a practice squad member in 2016, he eventually made his regular-season debut in 2017 after going from running back to fullback, and he never wavered from his role.

From 2017-2025, Ham totaled 681 receiving yards and 119 rushing yards with eight total touchdowns, including one from the goal line on Sunday in the win. Ham made the Pro Bowl in the NFC in 2019 and 2023.

