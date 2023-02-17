Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College defensive lineman put on ventilator after cardiac arrest, father says

Kaseem Vauls' heart was functioning at 10-15%

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A defensive lineman at Jackson State is in a hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, according to his father.

Kaseem Vauls had to be resuscitated and put on a ventilator after the Wednesday morning incident.

His father, William, says that Vauls visited the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday night with stomach pain. However, doctors found out that his heart was operating at just 10% to 15%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Wilson football with the JSU logo prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. 

A Wilson football with the JSU logo prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.  (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

William has been tweeting update's from his son's account, and the most recent one looks promising.

"the emergency procedure went well but it is still heavily sedated. The doctors said he progressing they will gradually lower down his medication he on and the lower down the input of the machine he on gradually, which is a good sign," William tweeted on Thursday.

The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son!"

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers after the end of 2nd half of the Celebration Bowl against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers after the end of 2nd half of the Celebration Bowl against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kaseem posted a video of himself lifting weights on Feb. 7, working out with teammates.

"His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys and blood," William told The Clarion-Ledger. "All those toxins built up in his bloodstream and his heart could not operate properly, and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins."

A Jackson State branded football sits on the field during the Celebration Bowl game between the Jackson State Tigers and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.  

A Jackson State branded football sits on the field during the Celebration Bowl game between the Jackson State Tigers and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.   (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 21-year-old did not appear in a game for Jackson State this past season. He spent a season at Alabama A&M before transferring.