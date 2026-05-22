Cowherd Reacts to Stafford's Extension: ‘Win A Super Bowl Now And Next Year'

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The 2026 NFL MVP hinted at a return in February and put it in writing this week – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially suiting up for the 2026 season.

Stafford, who led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes last season, inked a one-year extension with the Rams worth up to $55 million.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes the Rams’ recent draft class made it possible to extend Stafford while keeping a talented defense intact.

"The Rams can do that and pay that because they’ve drafted so well, but in about two years, they’ve got some really good players and money’s going to be due with a lot of them on defense," Cowherd said on Friday's edition of The Herd.

Los Angeles' returning lineup plus Stafford instantly makes them an early favorite to win the Super Bowl next year. Their defense also received an upgrade with their blockbuster trade of veteran cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Come the NFL Draft, the Rams used their first-round selection on quarterback Ty Simpson, which became one of the most shocking picks of the draft. Los Angeles had been projected to select a weapon player, like a wide receiver or a tight end with their first round pick.

Although Simpson's selection could’ve been questionable for the Rams, FOX Sports' Rob Rang still saw Simpson as a perfect fit.

"Prior to the draft, I listed the Rams as one of the cleanest fits for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. His pre-snap recognition and accuracy project quite well to Sean McVay’s offense, and with Matthew Stafford already in place, Simpson will have the opportunity to learn from the sideline, rather than get pushed onto the field prematurely," Rang wrote.

Simpson led the Alabama Crimson Tide to their first College Football Playoff appearance with coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm. After a first round win over Oklahoma, the Tide fell in a brutal 38-3 loss at the Rose Bowl to eventual champions Indiana in the quarterfinals. Now, Simpson will prepare to take over the Rams offense when it comes time for Stafford to hang up the cleats.

The Rams' returning offense still has wide receivers Puka Nacua and Devonte Adams, tight end Colby Parkinson and running back pair Blake Corum and Kyren Williams.

Cowherd also saw the Simpson pick as the right call, especially if Stafford potentially retires following his extension.

"This is why I defended the Ty Simpson pick…They're trying to master two timelines. The number one timeline is: Win a Super Bowl now and next year. The 2nd timeline is: To have their QB in place without getting into a bidding war in two years."

Last year, the Rams fell short of a title, when they lost to eventual Super Bowl LX champions the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. It was their first time back in the conference title game since their Super Bowl LVI win in 2022. Now, with Stafford’s official return, the Rams are already positioned to make another deep run this season.

The Rams officially open up the 2026 season in Melbourne (the first ever NFL regular season game in Australia) with an NFC West game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.