Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

USFL Week 5: Maulers pick up first win on thrilling game-winning touchdown

Vad Lee, who was signed earlier in the week, led the team to a win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League has no more winless teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers finally got into the win column on Sunday night with a victory over the Houston Gamblers 21-20 thanks to a last-second touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Vad Lee (12) looks to pass while under pressure against the Houston Gamblers during the USFL game on May 15, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Vad Lee (12) looks to pass while under pressure against the Houston Gamblers during the USFL game on May 15, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Maulers finished a 14-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Vad Lee to Bailey Gaither to win the game. The series started at their own 29-yard line.

Lee got most of the action at quarterback for the Maulers. Pittsburgh signed the former James Madison quarterback earlier in the week and waived Josh Love. He finished 19-for-32 with 170 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

Gaither finished with eight catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Walker also had 10 catches for 92 yards. Garrett Groshek had 23 rushing yards on seven carries, leading the Maulers.

Bailey Gaither #4 of Pittsburgh Maulers celebrates with teammates after Gaither scores a touchdown to defeat the Houston Gamblers 21-20 at Protective Stadium on May 15, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

Bailey Gaither #4 of Pittsburgh Maulers celebrates with teammates after Gaither scores a touchdown to defeat the Houston Gamblers 21-20 at Protective Stadium on May 15, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.  (Tom Pennington/USFL/Getty Images)

RISING USFL STAR SCOOBY WRIGHT III WAS PREPARING TO BE FIREFIGHTER BEFORE GETTING DRAFTED

The Gamblers were up by as much as 11 points in the third quarter and had a 17-9 lead going into the fourth. However, the Maulers connected on two touchdowns in the fourth to get the advantage.

Houston quarterback Clayton Thorson was 11-for-24 with 165 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Mark Thompson, one of the best running backs in the league, finished with 80 yards on 17 carries.

Bailey Gaither #4 of Pittsburgh Maulers celebrates with a teammate after Gaither scores a touchdown to defeat the Houston Gamblers 21-20 at Protective Stadium on May 15, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bailey Gaither #4 of Pittsburgh Maulers celebrates with a teammate after Gaither scores a touchdown to defeat the Houston Gamblers 21-20 at Protective Stadium on May 15, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Tom Pennington/USFL/Getty Images)

Isaiah Zuber had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Between the Gamblers and the Maulers, four players had eight tackles each: Pittsburgh’s Shakur Brown and Houston’s Will Likely, Donald Payne and Reggie Northrup all had the totals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams are 1-4 on the year. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.