USFL Week 2 recap: Stallions dominate Showboats; Reggie Corbin has electric touchdown run in win

There are three undefeated teams left through the first two weeks of the 2023 United States Football League season after the dust settled on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Breakers, Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers all improved to 2-0 with victories. It was the Stallions who had the most dominating victory of the weekend.

The defending champions trounced the Memphis Showboats, 42-2. Alex McGough got the start at quarterback and was 21-of-28 with 301 yards and four touchdown passes. Each of the four touchdowns went to different receivers – Jace Sternberger, Davion Davis, Myron Mitchell and Thaddeus Moss. Running back Zaquandre White rushed for two touchdowns.

Birmingham had 463 total yards and Memphis only had 183 yards.

The Breakers dropped the Gamblers, 38-31, thanks to McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s drive with under 1 minute to play. He threw a 34-yard pass to Lee Morris to get to the Gamblers’ 14-yard line. Then, it was Wes Hillis who scored on the next play.

Bethel-Thompson had two touchdown passes and 251 passing yards on the day. Hillis had three touchdowns on the ground.

Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar had three touchdown passes in the loss. Justin Hall caught two of them and Anthony Ratliff-Williams had the other. Hall finished with eight catches for 110 yards.

On Sunday night, the Panthers and Josh Love got the better of the Philadelphia Stars and Case Cookus 24-10.

Love had 174 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. But Reggie Corbin delivered on the ground with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Corbin had a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

In the other Sunday game, the New Jersey Generals defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 20-3. The Generals forced three turnovers while Dakota Prukop and Darius Victor had touchdowns in the game.

The Maulers and the Showboats are the only winless teams in the USFL. The Generals are 1-1 on the season.

Here’s what’s on tap for Week 3.