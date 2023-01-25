Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

2 USFL teams to play regular-season games near Pro Football Hall of Fame

Canton, Ohio, is the third host site for USFL regular-season games

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will play their 2023 regular season United States Football League games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio this year.

The Generals and Maulers will play each other in their first game of the season on April 23. The site will also host the North Division Playoff Game and the 2023 USFL Championship Game. USFL and Hall of Fame Village officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The USFL Championship trophy is seen on the field during warmups before the game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The USFL Championship trophy is seen on the field during warmups before the game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Donald Page/USFL/Getty Images)

"The USFL is excited that the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals will practice and play games in Canton during the 2023 regular season," said USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston. "The outstanding regional support we received during our first postseason from football fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the great city of Pittsburgh, coupled with our successful partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, led to this moment."

The USFL hosted its championship game and the playoffs at the facility last season. The Generals were the North Division champions but lost to the Philadelphia Stars in the playoffs.

USFL SETS KICKOFF DATE FOR 2023 SEASON AS STALLIONS LOOK TO DEFEND TITLE

Detail view of a New Jersey Generals helmet atop a Gatorade cart during the USFL playoff game against the Philadelphia Stars on June 25, 2022 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Detail view of a New Jersey Generals helmet atop a Gatorade cart during the USFL playoff game against the Philadelphia Stars on June 25, 2022 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Stars 33-30 in the championship after beating the New Orleans Breakers in the playoffs.

"After the incredible response from football fans during last year’s USFL postseason, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership by hosting regular season games in 2023," Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company CEO Michael Crawford said in a news release. "The USFL is a fan-first league, so we’re creating a fun and affordable entertainment destination here in Canton where football fans can cheer on the Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals, and other USFL teams while experiencing a wide variety of programming and activities throughout the Hall of Fame Village before and after games."

The Pittsburgh Maulers flag is flown  during the game against the Michigan Panthers at Legion Field on June 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Pittsburgh Maulers flag is flown  during the game against the Michigan Panthers at Legion Field on June 19, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Mercedes Oliver/USFL/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USFL will also host games in Birmingham and Memphis this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.