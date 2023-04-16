Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars' Doug Pederson praises USFL as way to get 'meaningful reps'

USFL players made their way to NFL training camps in 2022

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
USFL set to kick off second season

Fox Nation host Abby Hornaceck previews the USFL kicking off its second season, with opening games set for this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson appeared at the Houston Gamblers’ game against the Michigan Panthers on Sunday to watch his son make his USFL debut.

Josh Pederson plays tight end for the Gamblers. He led Houston in receiving yards in the team’s 29-13 loss to the Panthers. He had two catches for 23 yards. Running back T.J. Pledger had two rushing touchdowns in the game.

Josh Pederson of the Houston Gamblers on March 31, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Josh Pederson of the Houston Gamblers on March 31, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Fox Sports/USFL/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson spoke to NBC Sports during the game about the importance of spring leagues like the USFL to give players who may not normally have a shot on an NFL roster another chance to showcase what they could bring to the table.

"I’ve been impressed with it," Pederson said on the sideline. "This is a great opportunity for all these players to showcase their talent and get on tape. That’s one thing I’ve encouraged my son to do, is just get on tape. Get meaningful reps. That’s what all these guys are doing, because one day they’re trying to get back to the NFL if they can."

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

USFL KICKS OFF 2023 SEASON AS BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS LOOK TO REPEAT

Pederson and the Jaguars signed former New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter during training camp. Even though he didn’t make the team, Sloter was among the USFL players who tried to latch onto an NFL teams in 2022. He appeared in four games in the XFL this year.

KaVontae Turpin was one of the best examples of the pipeline working.

KaVontae Turpin of the New Jersey Generals runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022, in Canton, Ohio.

KaVontae Turpin of the New Jersey Generals runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Stars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on June 25, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (Emilee Chinn/USFL/Getty Images)

Turpin was the MVP for the USFL during the 2022 season. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys and was selected as a Pro Bowler. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.