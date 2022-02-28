Expand / Collapse search
USC Trojans
Published

USC QB Caleb Williams values Super Bowls over national championships

Williams recently admitted that he’s driven by the thought of Super Bowl rings, not national championships

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Here are your Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

After their school snagged sensational sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams via the transfer portal, USC fans immediately started dreaming of their first national title since 2004.

Maybe they should go back to bed. Williams recently admitted that he’s driven by the thought of Super Bowl rings, not national championships.

Head coach Lincoln Riley smiles with quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners after his 74-yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma.  The Sooners won 28-21.  

Head coach Lincoln Riley smiles with quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners after his 74-yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma.  The Sooners won 28-21.   (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

"I have dreams and aspirations of getting to the NFL, being great there and beating all of Tom Brady’s Super Bowls and passing records," Williams told USA Today’s Josh Peter. "I want to beat all of those."

As a true freshman at Oklahoma in the fall of 2021, Williams threw for 1,921 yards and 21 touchdowns. He seems likely to stick around Southern Cal for no more than two seasons, then head to the NFL to begin his chase for the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I do respect Tom Brady and what he’s been able to do. Because if you play sports, if you play major league sports like NFL, NBA, you know how hard it is to win a championship and do it more than once," said Williams, via Josh Peter.

Though perhaps Williams should start with one Super Bowl ring before running his mouth about Tom Brady, don’t sleep on his idea. After all, before Brady earned seven Super Bowl rings, he won a national championship as a backup at Michigan in 1997.