USA women's rugby sevens team upsets Australia to win bronze medal in walk-off fashion

The United States women's rugby team was mere seconds away from going home empty-handed, but they pulled out a bronze medal in miraculous fashion on Tuesday.

Australia took a 12-7 lead with just about a minute to go in the game, but they were unable to connect on a 30-meter conversion to make it a seven-point game.

Nonetheless, it forced the United States to need a miracle - and they got it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With just about 30 seconds left, they received the kickoff, and failed to get much of anything going in desperation mode.

However, with nearly five seconds left, Alex Sedrick broke a tackle roughly 80 meters from USA's own side of the field, and with no Australian defenders in the backfield, she had all the open space in the world.

As the clock hit zeroes, she took it to the house, leaving the Americans with just a short conversion try to take the bronze. Since Sedrick split the uprights on her score, the Americans were able to kick it from the five-meter line, which is as much a guarantee as the old-fashioned extra point in the NFL (which still remains in college football).

Sedrick drilled it to win the hardware in walk-off fashion, 14-12 (a score is five, a conversion is two).

It is the first medal the United States has ever won in rugby sevens, men's or women's.

USA had to settle for the bronze medal match after losing their semifinal contest to New Zealand, who will face Canada to try to win gold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the 21st medal won by the United States so far in Paris, and the 10th bronze.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.