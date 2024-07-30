Expand / Collapse search
USA women's rugby sevens team upsets Australia to win bronze medal in walk-off fashion

It's the first medal in USA rugby history, men's or women's

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The United States women's rugby team was mere seconds away from going home empty-handed, but they pulled out a bronze medal in miraculous fashion on Tuesday.

Australia took a 12-7 lead with just about a minute to go in the game, but they were unable to connect on a 30-meter conversion to make it a seven-point game.

Nonetheless, it forced the United States to need a miracle - and they got it.

USA rugby

United States back Alex Sedrick (8) runs with the ball for the game-winning try against Australia in the bronze medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.  (Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY SPORTS)

With just about 30 seconds left, they received the kickoff, and failed to get much of anything going in desperation mode.

However, with nearly five seconds left, Alex Sedrick broke a tackle roughly 80 meters from USA's own side of the field, and with no Australian defenders in the backfield, she had all the open space in the world.

As the clock hit zeroes, she took it to the house, leaving the Americans with just a short conversion try to take the bronze. Since Sedrick split the uprights on her score, the Americans were able to kick it from the five-meter line, which is as much a guarantee as the old-fashioned extra point in the NFL (which still remains in college football). 

Sedrick drilled it to win the hardware in walk-off fashion, 14-12 (a score is five, a conversion is two).

USA celebrates

US' players react after the women's bronze medal rugby sevens match between USA and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 30, 2024.  (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the first medal the United States has ever won in rugby sevens, men's or women's.

USA had to settle for the bronze medal match after losing their semifinal contest to New Zealand, who will face Canada to try to win gold.

Alex Sedrick and Naya Tapper embrace

Alex Sedrick #8 of Team United States celebrates with Naya Tapper #7 of Team United States after scoring her team's second and winning try during the Women's Rugby Sevens Bronze medal match between Team United States and Team Australia on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It was the 21st medal won by the United States so far in Paris, and the 10th bronze.

