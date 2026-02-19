Hilary Knight makes Olympic history with dramatic game-tying goal that sparked Team USA gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight’s massive third-period goal that sent the gold medal game against Canada to overtime had historic implications on Thursday night in Milan.

Knight became the greatest women’s hockey scorer in Olympic history when she tipped home Julia Edwards’ shot at the blue line with just 2:04 left on the clock, and an empty net for the U.S., to tie the gold-medal game at one goal apiece.

Finally, Team USA was able to snap the shutout against Canada, and it ultimately worked in their favor.

In overtime, Megan Keller dangled around a Team Canada defender and tossed a backhand toward net that got through Ann-Renée Desbiens’ right arm and trickled into the net for the gold medal victory.

Knight’s goal broke the U.S. women’s record for career goals while representing the Stars and Stripes, which was previously held by Natalie Darwitz and Katie King. She now has 15 for her career.

Also, Knight broke the record for most career Olympic points in Team USA women’s hockey history, marking her 33rd point of her career. Knight breaks the record now previously held by Jenny Potter, who had 11 goals and 21 assists in her career.

This only adds to the illustrious career Knight has had for Team USA, as this victory in Milan marked her second Olympic gold medal and fifth overall. And yes, that is yet another Olympic record.

Knight, 36, also marked the third Olympic hockey player, either man or woman, to have five medals in a career.

There’s a reason why Knight wears the "C" on her chest, having tallied 12 gold medals over her career between the Olympic and World Championships. She has compiled 81 goals and 70 assists throughout her long career.

Back home, Knight’s resume in the PWHL includes tying for the league lead in points during the 2024-25 campaign with 29 while playing for the Boston Fleet. And in the Seattle Torrent’s first-ever season this year, she is tied for sixth in the league with seven assists thus far.

Wherever Knight has been, winning followed. It couldn’t have been a more perfect way to end a dominant Olympics for Team USA, where Knight was once again a hero for the Stars and Stripes.

