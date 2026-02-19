Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Hilary Knight makes Olympic history with dramatic game-tying goal that sparked Team USA gold

Knight became the greatest Olympic women's hockey scorer in Team USA history

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Dan Dakich: This has been a 'problem' at the Olympics Video

Dan Dakich: This has been a 'problem' at the Olympics

'Don't @ Me' host Dan Dakich calls out what he calls a 'problem' at the Olympics - an Anti-American sentiment - on 'Fox & Friends First.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight’s massive third-period goal that sent the gold medal game against Canada to overtime had historic implications on Thursday night in Milan.

Knight became the greatest women’s hockey scorer in Olympic history when she tipped home Julia Edwards’ shot at the blue line with just 2:04 left on the clock, and an empty net for the U.S., to tie the gold-medal game at one goal apiece. 

Finally, Team USA was able to snap the shutout against Canada, and it ultimately worked in their favor. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hilary Knight celebrates

Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period during the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In overtime, Megan Keller dangled around a Team Canada defender and tossed a backhand toward net that got through Ann-Renée Desbiens’ right arm and trickled into the net for the gold medal victory. 

Knight’s goal broke the U.S. women’s record for career goals while representing the Stars and Stripes, which was previously held by Natalie Darwitz and Katie King. She now has 15 for her career.

USA WOMEN'S HOCKEY TEAM BRINGS OLYMPIC GOLD BACK HOME IN OT THRILLER OVER CANADA

Also, Knight broke the record for most career Olympic points in Team USA women’s hockey history, marking her 33rd point of her career. Knight breaks the record now previously held by Jenny Potter, who had 11 goals and 21 assists in her career.

This only adds to the illustrious career Knight has had for Team USA, as this victory in Milan marked her second Olympic gold medal and fifth overall. And yes, that is yet another Olympic record. 

Hilary Knight looks on ice

Hilary Knight of United States celebrates her goal during the Women's Gold Medal match between United States and Canada on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images) (RvS.Media/Monika Majer)

Knight, 36, also marked the third Olympic hockey player, either man or woman, to have five medals in a career.

There’s a reason why Knight wears the "C" on her chest, having tallied 12 gold medals over her career between the Olympic and World Championships. She has compiled 81 goals and 70 assists throughout her long career. 

Back home, Knight’s resume in the PWHL includes tying for the league lead in points during the 2024-25 campaign with 29 while playing for the Boston Fleet. And in the Seattle Torrent’s first-ever season this year, she is tied for sixth in the league with seven assists thus far. 

Hilary Knight skates on ice

Hilary Knight of Team United States looks on in the second period during the Women's Playoffs Semifinal match between United States and Sweden on Day 10 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 16, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wherever Knight has been, winning followed. It couldn’t have been a more perfect way to end a dominant Olympics for Team USA, where Knight was once again a hero for the Stars and Stripes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue