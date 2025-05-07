USA Fencing chairman appears to send explicit message ahead of hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USA Fencing chairman Damien Lehfeldt appeared to send an explicit message hours before he was set to be questioned in front of Congressional lawmakers on keeping men out of women’s sports.

Lehfeldt will be one of the witnesses to hear questions from the House Oversight Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the subcommittee chair, Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., the subcommittee ranking member, and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, are expected to be among the lawmakers at the hearing.

The USA Fencing official posted a photo of himself giving the camera the middle finger before the hearing started.

He captioned the snap, "Game day."

Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) posted the photo on its social media account.

The hearing comes weeks after fencer Stephanie Turner knelt in protest of a transgender opponent at an event. It sparked outrage against the organization, and it led Turner to step away from the sport altogether.

The organization said last month it was preparing to amend its current policies that allow biological males to compete with women and girls in the event that it is "forced" to change them.

"In the event that USA Fencing is forced to change its current stance in accordance with oversight bodies or federal legislation, the new policy states athletes competing in USA Fencing-sanctioned tournaments must compete according to their biological sex," the announcement read.

\WOMEN'S SWIMMERS SPEAK OUT AFTER UNKNOWINGLY FACING TRANS COMPETITOR, FILING COMPLAINT: 'I FEEL BETRAYED'

The proposed updated policy ensures that women's category "will be open exclusively to athletes of the female sex." The men's category "will be open to all other athletes who are otherwise eligible for competition."

The change would go into effect across sanctioned competition levels, including Division I, IA, II, III, Junior, Cadet, Youth, Veteran and all other categories.

"If adopted, this policy is solely to ensure future compliance required by oversight organizations. This policy does not reflect any change in our strong support for each individual's right to identity," the announcement read.

"We recognize that many people — particularly transgender and non-binary athletes and their supporters in fencing clubs nationwide — will be profoundly impacted if this policy takes effect."

Turner is expected to be a witness in the hearing along with Payton McNabb, the former volleyball who suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of a spike from a transgender athlete.