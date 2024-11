Former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe lamented Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in the presidential election during her recent podcast episode this week, adding that she is fearful for the transgender community under another Trump presidency.

During Wednesday’s episode of the "A Touch More" podcast, Rapinoe and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird discussed their thoughts on the election and how they have been processing Harris’ loss.

"I feel overwhelmed by the reality that is going to be a Trump presidency, which we have seen before – so I don’t feel like I’m saying anything new – but the reality where like anything crazy could happen any day. I think that is really overwhelming," Rapinoe began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rapinoe, who retired from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2023 NWSL season, went on to say that her concern mainly lies with those around her, including the trans community.

"I think that I feel – not so much personally scared, because I think that we live in very progressive places, we’re unbelievably privileged in our place in the world and life and financially and all of these things, but I think that fear extends to just people in general that will be really affected. I’m thinking of all my trans friends and people that I know and trans kids. I’m thinking about the potential of mass deportations if that is going to happen, and just like the general chaos that’s going to be sown is really overwhelming."

MEGAN RAPINOE TAKES SWIPE AT ‘VIOLENT REALITY’ OF ANOTHER TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Rapinoe went on to say that if the promises President-elect Donald Trump made on the campaign trail were to come true, she feels "it’s going to be a long four years."

Rapinoe added that she was surprised that Trump’s "hateful messaging" resonated with so many Americans.

"To see such a hateful message really resonate with such a large percentage of the electorate – I think that’s just hard to look at. I think we always know that it’s there. Let’s not be naive about this – this is America, and we were founded on slavery and inequality."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead, she said the Democratic Party will need to re-evaluate.

"Obviously, the Democratic Party missed the mark on some things, and we need to look at that really honestly in the coming months, weeks and years to try to have this message and this party resonate with more people than is resonating with the other side, which did not happen this time.