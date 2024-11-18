Expand / Collapse search
Golf

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull appears to break out Trump's dance move during tournament

Hull finished tied for 2nd at The Annika

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull became a viral sensation earlier this year when she was seen with a cigarette hanging from her mouth as she signed autographs for fans at a tournament.

The sensational streak continued this weekend, when she appeared to perform President-elect Donald Trump’s dance move during The Annika.

Charley Hull in November 2024

Charley Hull of England watches her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of The Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Hull finished tied for second place in the tournament with Im Jin Hee. The two golfers finished 11-under par for the tournament. Nelly Korda won the event, shooting 14-under par.

She was the latest professional athlete seen doing the dance move. Several NFL players and UFC stars showed their support for the president-elect over the weekend. Brock Powers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez all pulled it off.

At UFC 309, Trump was seated cageside as Jon Jones and Bo Nickal both showed support for him. Jones did the dance move after he knocked out Stipe Miocic. He handed the heavyweight belt to Trump afterward. Nickal talked with Trump about golfing after his victory.

TRUMP SUPPORT DOMINATES WEEKEND IN SPORTS AS ATHLETES PERFORM PRESIDENT-ELECT'S DANCE MOVES

Charley Hull watches her tee shot

Charley Hull of England watches her tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the LPGA Annika golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Belleair, Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Hull did not appear to be outwardly supportive of Trump, but she did express interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Trump Turnberry in Scotland in the future.

The Trump Organization bought the golf course in 2014, but outgoing Royal & Ancient (R&A) Chief Executive Martin Slumbers has made it clear that the tournament will not be played there again so long as the company owns it. The R&A’s decision came after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She agreed in August "100%" that the policy should be changed.

"I thought it was a great golf course, great fun," she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via The Telegraph. "I love being out there, and the views are brilliant."

Charley Hull smiles

Charley Hull of England reacts during the second round of the Ford Championship presented by KCC at Seville Golf and Country Club on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there," she added.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.