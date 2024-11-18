LPGA Tour star Charley Hull appears to break out Trump's dance move during tournament

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull became a viral sensation earlier this year when she was seen with a cigarette hanging from her mouth as she signed autographs for fans at a tournament.

The sensational streak continued this weekend, when she appeared to perform President-elect Donald Trump’s dance move during The Annika.

Hull finished tied for second place in the tournament with Im Jin Hee. The two golfers finished 11-under par for the tournament. Nelly Korda won the event, shooting 14-under par.

She was the latest professional athlete seen doing the dance move. Several NFL players and UFC stars showed their support for the president-elect over the weekend. Brock Powers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez all pulled it off.

At UFC 309, Trump was seated cageside as Jon Jones and Bo Nickal both showed support for him. Jones did the dance move after he knocked out Stipe Miocic. He handed the heavyweight belt to Trump afterward. Nickal talked with Trump about golfing after his victory.

Hull did not appear to be outwardly supportive of Trump, but she did express interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Trump Turnberry in Scotland in the future.

The Trump Organization bought the golf course in 2014, but outgoing Royal & Ancient (R&A) Chief Executive Martin Slumbers has made it clear that the tournament will not be played there again so long as the company owns it. The R&A’s decision came after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She agreed in August "100%" that the policy should be changed.

"I thought it was a great golf course, great fun," she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via The Telegraph. "I love being out there, and the views are brilliant."

"Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there," she added.