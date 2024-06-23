Expand / Collapse search
Christian Pulisic buries Team USA's first Copa América goal with gorgeous strike vs Bolivia

Pulisic's goal is 30th of his international career

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Christian Pulisic scored a goal in the third minute that gave the United States an early 1-0 lead over Bolivia.

Team USA was looking to make a quick statement to start their Copa América match against Bolivia, and it came off the foot of Christian Pulisic. 

The U.S. men's national team got off to a hot start in their group stage play as Pulisic found the back of the net with just over two minutes into their opening match on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

The U.S. found set up for a corner kick at 2:17 into the match, and Pulisic made a short pass to Timothy Weah to run a two-man game into Bolivia’s 18-yard box instead of kicking one toward the net.

Christian Pulisic celebrates goal

Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates scoring with teammates during the first half against Bolivia on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (John Todd/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Weah dropped a pass to Pulisic, and instead of a cross, the AC Milan midfielder took a strike toward the net with some right-to-left spin on the ball.

The shot was the perfect height to get over Bolivia’s goalkeeper, who got a fingertip on the ball but couldn’t alter the shot enough for the save.

FULLKRUG SAVES GERMANY, HUNGARY SNATCHES LIFELINE IN WILD GROUP A FINISH

The ball hit the crossbar and dropped right into the side of the net, creating a quick 1-0 lead for the United States.

Christian Pulisic kick

Christian Pulisic of the United States kicks the ball during the Copa América Group C match with Bolivia on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Pulisic turned around and found his teammates at the U.S. bench as AT&T Stadium went into a frenzy. 

It was Pulisic’s 30th international goal of his career, and he would add his 16th assist on Folarin Balogun’s late first-half goal to make it 2-0. 

The U.S. is looking to assert its dominance in Group C, which includes Panama and Uruguay. 

Christian Pulisic celebrates goal

Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half against Bolivia on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (John Todd/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Pulisic is one of the players head coach Gregg Berhalter is leaning on with his veteran presence and knack for creating offense to win matches early, and the Pennsylvania native is already making an impact in this tournament.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.