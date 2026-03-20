Female swimmer says a grievance has been filed against her for calling trans competitor 'a man'

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A U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) female competitor, Angie Griffin, told Fox News Digital that a grievance has been filed against her for calling a trans athlete "a man" on a league community forum.

USMS has confirmed that a grievance has been filed by a competitor.

"U.S. Masters Swimming does not comment on individual member matters, including complaints or disciplinary processes," the organization said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We can confirm that a grievance has been filed by an individual member, not by U.S. Masters Swimming, related to the USMS Code of Conduct. As with all such matters, it is being handled in accordance with our established review processes."

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Griffin has been outspoken about competing in USMS against a biological male trans athlete dating back to May 2025, when she told Fox News Digital she faced a trans competitor at a meet in San Antonio, but didn't even find out the athlete's birth sex until after the event.

Now, she claims the grievance could cost her all of her USMS records.

"They can possibly remove all my times, any sort of recognition I've had and possibly just delete me from U.S. Masters, for speaking an opinion, and honestly, speaking fact," Griffin told Fox News Digital this week.

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Griffin said she has now hired representation as she attempts to fight the grievance.

"I tried to file a motion to dismiss it, giving evidence that I had not been bullying anyone online, that I had just merely posted facts that were available for anyone to find," she added.

After USMS updated its gender eligibility policy last June to restrict biological males from competing in women's events, the organization updated its policy again this February to comply with state and local nondiscrimination laws, mostly addressing the men/open category, which is open to all competitors regardless of birth sex.

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"All members who select the men’s/open category are eligible for National Recognition Programs in the men’s/open category, regardless of sex, gender, or gender identity/expression," the new policy states.

"All members who select the men’s/open category are eligible for Local Recognition Programs in the men’s/open category, regardless of sex, gender, or gender identity/expression."