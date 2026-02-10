US Air Force Olympian Jasmine Jones expresses gratitude while representing America at Winter Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic bobsled member Jasmine Jones is competing in her first-ever Olympics in Milan Cortina.

As a mother of a five-year-old and Air Force servicemember, the pride of representing the U.S. has brought her game "to a different caliber."

"I feel like being able to represent my country, as well as being an athlete for my country, it definitely brings a different meaning and a different caliber. I feel like there's so few people who do both at the same time, and I'm honored to have this opportunity to represent both. I'm thankful for being an airman and representing my country in that aspect," Jones told Fox News Digital.

"It definitely ties it together and brings different meaning and how much more I have to give."

Jones just barely missed out on qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. So she joined the Air Force in April 2023, which allowed her to undergo a much more rigorous training routine, which she credits for her ability to qualify for this year's games.

"I'm just thankful to be an airman," she said. "Going into the WCAT program, that allowed me to truly have my offseason training, allowed me to get to this point … having that offseason training to be able to focus truly and put in the work, that transpired with this moment."

Jones had her daughter in 2021 and was looking for stability as a means to achieve her goal of reaching the Olympics. The Air Force gave her that path.

"I wanted to do something that gives me more stability, there was a time when I was working my civilian job and trying to train at the same time, and it just wasn't enough. I know I wanted to dedicate my time towards bobsled," Jones said.

"The biggest thing I've learned is being resilient, and I feel like that plays a part, where going into basic and you're waking up early, you're following orders, you're getting that discipline needed and that goes into bobsled… so I feel like transitioning from basic training and having that discipline as well translates into just knowing exactly what I'm supposed to do."

Jones' appreciation for representing the U.S. comes at a time when other American Olympians are being openly critical of their country in Italy. Team USA athletes Hunter Hess, Amber Glenn and Mikaela Shiffrin have all made statements criticizing the state of the U.S. while competing in Italy.

But Jones now joins ice hockey player Brady Tkachuk in openly praising the U.S. and expressing honor and gratitude for representing it in Milan Cortina.

Jones said she hasn't looked at social media at all as of late, so is unaware of any criticism of her country by Team USA teammates.

Team USA fans can send Jones and fellow airman Kelly Curtis, also currently competing in Italy, a personalized letter through a program involving partnership between Team USA and Sadboxx.