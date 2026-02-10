Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US Air Force Olympian Jasmine Jones expresses gratitude while representing America at Winter Games

'I'm honored to have this opportunity,' Jones said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
US Air Force member and Winter Olympian opens up on pride of representing America Video

US Air Force member and Winter Olympian opens up on pride of representing America

Jasmine Jones, a U.S. Olympian who also serves in the Air Force, spoke about the pride that comes with representing her country on the world stage. (Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic bobsled member Jasmine Jones is competing in her first-ever Olympics in Milan Cortina. 

As a mother of a five-year-old and Air Force servicemember, the pride of representing the U.S. has brought her game "to a different caliber." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kaysha Love and Jasmine Jones

Kaysha Love and Jasmine Jones of the United States compete during the two-woman Bobsleigh heat 2 on day five of the 2025 IBSF World Championships at Mt Van Hoevenberg on March 14, 2025 in Lake Placid, New York.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"I feel like being able to represent my country, as well as being an athlete for my country, it definitely brings a different meaning and a different caliber. I feel like there's so few people who do both at the same time, and I'm honored to have this opportunity to represent both. I'm thankful for being an airman and representing my country in that aspect," Jones told Fox News Digital. 

"It definitely ties it together and brings different meaning and how much more I have to give."

Jones just barely missed out on qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. So she joined the Air Force in April 2023, which allowed her to undergo a much more rigorous training routine, which she credits for her ability to qualify for this year's games. 

"I'm just thankful to be an airman," she said. "Going into the WCAT program, that allowed me to truly have my offseason training, allowed me to get to this point … having that offseason training to be able to focus truly and put in the work, that transpired with this moment." 

Jones had her daughter in 2021 and was looking for stability as a means to achieve her goal of reaching the Olympics. The Air Force gave her that path.

ISRAELI BOBSLED CAPTAIN OPENS UP ON TEAM OVERCOMING BURGLARY AND VANDALISM TO MAKE HISTORY IN WINTER OLYMPICS

Jasmine Jones

Olympian Jasmine Jones of Team United States poses for a photo on February 03, 2026 ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.  (IOC via Getty Images)

"I wanted to do something that gives me more stability, there was a time when I was working my civilian job and trying to train at the same time, and it just wasn't enough. I know I wanted to dedicate my time towards bobsled," Jones said. 

"The biggest thing I've learned is being resilient, and I feel like that plays a part, where going into basic and you're waking up early, you're following orders, you're getting that discipline needed and that goes into bobsled… so I feel like transitioning from basic training and having that discipline as well translates into just knowing exactly what I'm supposed to do." 

Jones' appreciation for representing the U.S. comes at a time when other American Olympians are being openly critical of their country in Italy. Team USA athletes Hunter Hess, Amber Glenn and Mikaela Shiffrin have all made statements criticizing the state of the U.S. while competing in Italy. 

But Jones now joins ice hockey player Brady Tkachuk in openly praising the U.S. and expressing honor and gratitude for representing it in Milan Cortina.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

US may be is 'global villain' of Winter Olympics say CNN host and NY Mag sports writer Video

Jones said she hasn't looked at social media at all as of late, so is unaware of any criticism of her country by Team USA teammates. 

Team USA fans can send Jones and fellow airman Kelly Curtis, also currently competing in Italy, a personalized letter through a program involving partnership between Team USA and Sadboxx. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue