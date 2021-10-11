Urban Meyer sets impractical goal for Jaguars offense

Urban Meyer has officially set the bar way too high for the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

After suffering a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Meyer said that he was happy with Jacksonville’s offensive identity and he talked about the team reaching a goal that has rarely been reached in league history.

Meyer said that he wants the Jaguars to reach 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards in a single game, a feat that hasn’t been done this season in the NFL. As a matter of fact, since the league merger 52 years ago, it has only been done 33 times, according to Yahoo Sports .

The Jaguars are averaging 348 total yards per game on offense this season, which breaks down to 218.6 yards through the air and 129.4 on the ground. The best rushing attack in the NFL this year belongs to the Cleveland Browns duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They are averaging 187.6 yards on the ground.

HENRY SCORES 3 TDS, TITANS SEND JAGS TO 20TH STRAIGHT LOSS

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens became the first NFL team to average 200 or more yards through the air and on the ground. They set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season with 3,225 rushing yards, which came out to an average of 206 per game.

Out of the top eight most productive offenses this season, there are only three teams averaging more than 150 rushing yards. The 2011 New Orleans Saints, led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, didn’t even average 500 total yards of offense that season.

Jacksonville’s loss to the Titans was a milestone within itself. The Jaguars became the second team in league history to lose 20 games in a row, and now only trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who own the record of 26 consecutive losses.