Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS
Published

University of Georgia sprinter impaled by javelin expected to make full recovery, school says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A track and field athlete at the University of Georgia is expected to make a full recovery after officials said he was impaled by a javelin during practice.

Elija Godwin, a freshman, was at the school's track in Athens on Tuesday practicing backward sprints when he backed into a javelin that was stationed in the ground, the school said in a statement.

Elijah Godwin, right, was injured during track and field practice at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, school officials said.<br data-cke-eol="1">

Elijah Godwin, right, was injured during track and field practice at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, school officials said.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (Lehtikuva/Kalle Parkkinen via REUTERS)

Godwin's left lung was punctured and collapsed after the rear part of the javelin stuck into his back, a report from campus police stated. Rescue workers cut off part of the javelin, and the remainder was removed when the athlete underwent surgery at Athens Regional Medical Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine, said, according to Fox affiliate WAGA-TV.

Godwin was in stable condition Wednesday but will miss the remainder of the track season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.