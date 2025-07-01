Unexpected drone operated by unidentified party sighted near USMNT training grounds: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men's national team is vying for the coveted Concacaf Gold Cup winners trophy. But, as the USMNT prepared for Wednesday's semifinal match against Guatemala, a flying object caused a disruption at the team's training grounds.

An unidentified party was believed to have been operating what appeared to be a drone in the vicinity of the team's training facility in St. Louis, CBS Sports reported.

The U.S. Soccer Federation did deploy three drones ahead of Tuesday's practice session, per the Associated Press. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino ultimately made light of the fourth, unexpected drone.

"If someone want some clips we can send. It’s not a problem," Pochettino said. "We are not going to hide nothing. It’s not the NASA here. It is the national – men’s national team. No problem."

The drone in question eventually landed outside the training facility's fenced perimeter.

ESPN reported that U.S. soccer staffers are working to identify the drone.

Aside from the aerial disruption, the USMNT had to contend with a situation at ground level. A group of individuals had to be asked to cease what appeared to be unauthorized filming of the session, CBS Sports reported. It remains unclear whether the incident had any correlation to the flying object.

The U.S. men have not advanced to the Gold Cup final since 2021. The Americans brought home the championship that year. Guatemala's national team has never appeared in the final.

As it relates to the crucial semifinal, Pochettino said it was not clear whether midfielder Johnny Cardoso will be available for Wednesday's match. Cardoso missed Sunday’s quarterfinal win over Costa Rica.

"He was today training a little bit, but he’s feeling... a problem again in his ankle," Pochettino said. "It’s not a big issue, but it’s an uncomfortable situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

