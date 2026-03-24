UNC fires Hubert Davis after historic NCAA Tournament first-round collapse against VCU

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After the UNC Tar Heels' collapse in the first round led to a quick exit out of the NCAA Tournament, men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis is also heading out the door in Chapel Hill.

The 55-year-old coach was fired after a stunning defeat to the No. 10 VCU Rams, who mounted the biggest first-round comeback in tournament history to ultimately defeat the No. 6 Tar Heels in overtime, 82-78.

The school announced the move after ESPN reported Davis was fired.

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"We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader – he has helped make special memories we will never forget," athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level."

Davis, who made four NCAA Tournaments, including the last three seasons, over his five campaigns with the Tar Heels, released his own statement on the matter.

UNC COLLAPSE LATE, BLOWS 19-POINT LEAD IN SHOCKING OVERTIME LOSS TO VCU

"Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill," he wrote. "My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together."

Davis added that he hopes to be coaching "in the very near future."

Davis’ departure may not have happened if UNC had been able to close down the 19-point second-half lead they held over VCU in a game that looked like they were destined for the second round.

However, VCU’s relentless offense, and UNC cooling off offensively, ultimately saw the Rams tie things up late. Guard Seth Trimble almost had a sigh-of-relief moment for UNC when he stole an in-bounds pass and had a game-winning three-point attempt at the buzzer. But after the ball didn’t touch the rim, overtime ensued and the cold streak continued for the Tar Heels.

Terrence Hill Jr.’s three-point shot with just seconds remaining in overtime gave VCU a lead they would never relinquish in the end.

Now, Davis, who played for UNC from 1988-92 before being a first-round pick by the New York Knicks in 1992, leaves the program with about $5.3 million still guaranteed from his contract, per ESPN.

Davis went 125-54 during his 179-game tenure with his alma mater, which included a first-year Final Four appearance during the 2021-22 campaign. The Tar Heels reached the national championship game, falling to the Kansas Jayhawks, who also overcame a double-digit deficit to be crowned champions.

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After missing March Madness in 2023, the Tar Heels earned themselves a No. 1 seed in 2024, but they were taken down by No. 4 Alabama in the Sweet 16, cutting their national title hopes short. Still, Davis earned himself the ACC Coach of the Year Award that year.

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