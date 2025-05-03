Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Marlins

Marlins' Matt Mervis suffers brutal hit in the groin after missed play

Mervis had trouble fielding shortshop Xavier Edwards' throw

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis misread a throw from shortstop Xavier Edwards during the top of the fifth inning in the team's 6-1 loss to the Athletics on Friday and paid dearly for it. 

Athletics second baseman Luis Urias hit a ground ball to Edwards, who then fired the ball short of Mervis and in the dirt. 

Mervis tried to pick the ball off of the short hop but missed the ball and got hit in a very sensitive area. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Mervis helped up

Miami Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis (36) is helped up by manager Clayton McCullough after making a play during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In agony, Mervis sat and put his face in his glove as the trainers came out to check on him, but ended up staying in the game. 

Edwards was charged with a throwing error and, in addition to his errant throw inflicting pain on Mervis, it cost the Marlins a run. There were two outs with a man on second base when the ball was hit, and Edwards’ error allowed Seth Brown to score and make it a 6-0 Athletics’ lead. 

TIGERS' RILEY GREENE BECOMES FIRST PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY TO HIT TWO NINTH-INNING HOME RUNS IN SAME GAME

Valente Bellozo on the mound

Miami Marlins pitcher Valente Bellozo (83) gets a visit to the mound by catcher Liam Hicks (34) and pitching coach Daniel Moskos (57) in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot Park on May 2, 2025.  (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

Athletics starting pitcher, Gunnar Hoglund, made his MLB debut and shined as he pitched six innings and gave up just one run on six hits while he struck out seven batters and got the win. 

Marlins starting pitcher Valente Bellozo struggled in the loss, as he threw 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits and walked four batters while he struck out just one hitter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JJ Bleday celebrates

Oakland Athletics center fielder JJ Bleday (33) celebrates scoring a run against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning at LoanDepot Park on May 2, 2025.  (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

The Athletics (18-15) play the Marlins (12-19) again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET in the second game of their three-game series. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.