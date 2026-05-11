Gunners’ Defining Moments Signal Arsenal Can End Premier League Title Drought

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The history of football is littered with fateful moments that convince you a certain outcome is a foregone conclusion, and Arsenal's seismic victory over West Ham can be added to that long list.

The Gunners required a late goal and a contentious VAR review to battle past the relegation-threatened Hammers in a ridiculously dramatic conclusion to the London derby.

If ever there was a match to persuade Arsenal fans and neutrals alike that the club's agonizing 22-year wait for a league title was coming to an end, this was it: a dysfunctional, ugly performance where injuries and tactical missteps allowed the rank underdogs to get into the ascendancy, before the Gunners were rescued by a player who hadn't scored in 26 games via a deflected finish with just seven minutes left on the clock.

And if that wasn't already fateful enough, there was of course more unbelievable drama to come as Callum Wilson's would-be 95th-minute equalizer was controversially disallowed following a near four-minute VAR review that must have felt like a lifetime for those in the away end at the London Stadium.

The victory and the nature of it mean that even the most pessimistic Arsenal supporter will now be starting to believe that this really is their year, with just two matches left to play that both come against sides currently in the bottom six.

Season-defining drama

The late theater of Sunday's clash was season-defining for Arsenal; this could be their 'Aguerooo', their Robin van Persie volley, their Vincent Kompany screamer.

And it was apt, really, that the two moments that may well win the title for this particular side were so unaesthetic.

Mikel Arteta's men have been derided all season long for the nature in which they have ground out victories, maximizing set-pieces and finding a way to win by whatever means necessary.

It was appropriate, then, that it was a deflected strike and an officiating decision that centered on near-universal tussling from a corner that ensured they collected a seismic three points at West Ham's expense.

Leandro Trossard hadn't scored for 26 games when he popped up to sweep home Martin Odegaard's pass via a big deflection off Tomas Soucek with just seven minutes left on the clock, restoring Arsenal's five-point lead over Manchester City at the death.

But, of course, that moment of huge drama would be surpassed by a VAR review for the ages.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the ball eventually fell to Wilson from a corner and he blasted the ball home despite the best efforts of Declan Rice behind the goal-line.

But West Ham would be denied their own euphoric moment while Arsenal fans were given another, as the VAR recommended a review and referee Chris Kavanagh chalked the goal off after an excruciating check of the pitch-side monitor.

Striker Pablo was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper David Raya by holding his arm as he attempted to claim the initial cross.

When we look back on the 2025-26 title race, this could very well be the moment that defines it.

'What a moment'

Arteta could understandably scarcely believe what he had witnessed when he faced the media in his post-match press conference.

"What a moment, what an afternoon, what a week it's been for us, so full of emotions," he said.

"I cannot praise enough the attitude, the desire, the courage and the quality of the team shown throughout this week because there was so much at stake and today we knew against a team that is fighting for their life against a club has an incredible history, how tough it was going to be."

Arteta continued: "A call from the refs that I think is very brave, but very consistent with what they've been talking about all season. When I have to be critical, I have been, and today I have to praise them at least for giving the option to a referee to decide, away from the lights and the chaos, to give clarity to him to make the right call.

"When you look at the action in that way, I think it is an obvious error, and it is a free-kick and the goal has to be disallowed, so congratulations, because they made a big call in very, very difficult circumstances.

Man City's mishap

Long before kick-off on Sunday there was already a sense that Arsenal had finally taken full control of the title race, and the nature of the vital victory will go some way to cementing their status as favorites with just 180 minutes between them and a first Premier League crown in 22 painful years.

Man City have pushed them hard, hacking away at what was once a healthy lead at the top of the table to bring themselves within striking distance of their wavering rivals in time for the run-in, but unlike in years gone by, their resurgence might just have run out of steam at the worst possible moment.

In truth, they are paying for a poor start to the campaign having left themselves with too much to do.

Pep Guardiola's men might have got the job done against Brentford on Saturday as they eventually ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of a half-hour blitz in the second period.

Last week's frenzied draw with Everton - another crazy encounter that could well go down in Arsenal folklore - looks increasingly damaging as they run out of games to close the gap.

It's a result that had been in the post for City, who had been out of sorts in the preceding narrow league and FA Cup victories over Burnley and Southampton, respectively.

Arsenal's chances are also boosted by their rivals' schedule; the Cityzens face a run of four games in 11 days after reaching the cup final - including an awkward trip to European hopefuls Bournemouth and hosting Champions League-chasing Aston Villa on the final day.

Two games to go

Arsenal's season, meanwhile, boils down to three more games: Burnley at the Emirates, Crystal Palace away on the final day and the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

They could hardly ask for a more favorable run domestically to get over the line, and the motivation is huge; the Clarets are, of course, already relegated and could be forgiven for looking to the future.

While the usually-intimidating nature of a trip to Selhurst Park is diminished by the fact that the Eagles will surely rotate ahead of their own European final three days later in the Conference League.

Arsenal's biggest challenge, then, will be overcoming the inevitable nerves to get the job done in two winnable games in the league.

They could even afford to draw one game, depending on goal difference and City's results, albeit that doesn't bear thinking about.

There is something to be said, too, for the kind of momentum a victory like the West Ham win can bring; the Gunners can ride that energy to the finish line.

Once league matters are out of the way, the north Londoners can look forward to a huge showdown with PSG in Budapest, where they can play without the mental shackles of the grueling title race.

'The only important thing'

Arteta clearly recognizes that the shift in energy will be hugely important for the remainder of the campaign. It's probably not how he planned it, but it's certainly something he will want to harness as the club faces arguably the most significant few weeks in its history.

"It's been a phenomenal week in every sense," the Spanish tactician continued.

"What the team has done, the way we've played, the way we have approached games. Then what our supporters have done for us this season, all week and today as well. It's phenomenal, I think it changes the energy of the team and we have to live in the present now and just think about Burnley because that's the only important thing.

"It's only two games to go after that, and we have created some big chances and we didn't score, and the team had to stay cool. And I knew that they were going to have moments as well, because they don't need much to create issues around your box with the players that they have and the set-up that they have. So, yeah, we navigated through that and I think it was a successful game."

Written in the stars

The fateful nature of Sunday's drama-packed victory over West Ham, then, has set Arteta and this group of Arsenal players firmly on course for immortality.

They have never been closer to ending the club's long wait for a league crown and finally dispelling the tag of 'bottle jobs' that has plagued them in the modern era, but with just two league games to go against favorable opposition, the odds are stacked in the Gunners' favor.

After coming through the ultimate test of their mettle, Arsenal surely have one hand on the famous trophy. Now, it is all about keeping their nerve and riding the wave of momentum from what could well be the defining match of their title charge, and moments that will be replayed again and again for years to come.