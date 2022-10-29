Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, who quit the sport to defend his country, makes his return on Saturday

One of Ukraine’s greatest athletes, Lomachenko compiled a 396-1 record as an amateur

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Putin blames the US for escalations in Ukraine war Video

Putin blames the US for escalations in Ukraine war

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on the war in Ukraine and U.S. relations with China and Taiwan following Speaker Pelosi's visit earlier this year.

Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to fighting Saturday night after he put his dreams of becoming an undisputed champion on hold earlier this year to defend his country. 

Lomachenko's returning bout, and one he hopes will propel him closer to a lightweight championship, will take place in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden against unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KO). 

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) was in Greece preparing for a fight when Russian forces invaded Ukraine and the invasion moved him so deeply he went back to Ukraine and joined a territorial defense battalion.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, of Ukraine, celebrates after defeating Masayoshi Nakatani, of Japan,  during a lightweight bout Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. 

Vasiliy Lomachenko, of Ukraine, celebrates after defeating Masayoshi Nakatani, of Japan,  during a lightweight bout Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

He later told his advisers he would not take that fight.

PROGRESSIVE LAWMAKERS URGE BIDEN TO 'ENGAGE IN DIRECT TALKS WITH RUSSIA' TO END INVASION OF UKRAINE

"I couldn’t understand anything about what’s happening militarily but inside you, you have a feeling of what you need to do," Lomachenko said through an interpreter.

"When this was happening, when this started, nobody really knew anything about anything," he added. "And when you really have no understanding about what’s going on, every normal person, every normal citizen would go and defend his country and that’s what the majority of men do in our country."

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz
    Image 1 of 2

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Vasiliy Lomachenko, left, and Jamaine Ortiz, right, face-off on October 28, 2022 in New York City.  (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko victorious
    Image 2 of 2

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: Vasiliy Lomachenko is victorious as he defeats Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on June 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

The two-time Olympic gold medalist said he did not participate in "military operations, but [other] certain tasks," including enforcement of a curfew.

"For example, a suburban area in the outskirts of the city that we needed to go out and do some reconnaissance, make sure that no alien people, no one unknown is basically located in that area," he added.

UKRAINIAN BOXING STAR VASILIY LOMACHENKO TO SKIP UPCOMING FIGHT OVER RUSSIA INVASION

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko (black trunks) trades punches with Richard Commey (blue trunks) at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2021 in New York, New York. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko (black trunks) trades punches with Richard Commey (blue trunks) at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2021 in New York, New York.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One of Ukraine’s greatest athletes, Lomachenko compiled a 396-1 record as an amateur. 

As a professional, Lomachenko won a title in his third fight and was once a champion in three weight classes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko, right, knocks-down Richard Commey, center, during their fight for the WBO intercontinental lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2021 in New York City. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Vasiliy Lomachenko, right, knocks-down Richard Commey, center, during their fight for the WBO intercontinental lightweight championship at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2021 in New York City.  (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

His fight on Saturday will be streamed on ESPN+.

Win or lose, Lomachenko's next plan is to help his family return to Ukraine, who have been staying with him in California. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  