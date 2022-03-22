Ukrainian boxing star Vasiliy Lomachenko to skip upcoming fight over Russia invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vasiliy Lomachenko, a Ukrainian boxing star who joined the country’s military to help ward off Russia’s invasion, decided Monday he will skip out on his next fight.

George Kambosos was set to fight Lomachenko on June 5 in Australia but the Ukrainian decided to stay in the country, Kambosos’ promoter Lou DiBella told ESPN.

"I respect your decision and I totally understand and I pray for you and your country," Kambosos tweeted. "please stay safe and once i wipe the floor with Devin (Haney), we will make this fight between two real champions. God bless."

Lomachenko, along with heavyweight boxing star Oleksandr Usyk, joined Ukraine’s territorial defense battalions as Russia began its invasion.

"How can anyone question, the fight he's going through right now is much bigger than any boxing match," DiBella told ESPN. "We made a deal with him, the deal was literally done before the invasion, we wanted to give him any chance within reason with our allowable timetable."

He continued: "We have nothing but the utmost respect for his decision. Kambosos wanted to make sure once we made that deal that Lomachenko had ample time to decide. ... We said all along we would try to make the biggest fights and we did that today."

Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He won gold as a featherweight in 2008 and gold as a lightweight in 2012. The 34-year-old is a former champion in three separate weight classes – featherweight, junior lightweight and lightweight.