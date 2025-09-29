UFC's Dana White takes reporter on wild gambling ride after going down $1.24M

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
UFC president Dana White pulled off an astonishing feat as he sat down with CBS News reporter Jon Wertheim for an interview on "60 Minutes."

White and Wertheim walked into the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during the interview and headed for a private baccarat table. White started to bet $400,000 a hand.

Dana White at UFC 303

UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

He lamented being unable to bet more.

"Because these sissies won’t give me $1 million a hand," he said.

As the "60 Minutes" segment continued, White mentioned they were down $1.24 million.

"I'm a sick, sick guy. That's the only explanation I can give ya," he said.

But in the blink of an eye, White’s luck turned around. The two left the table up $700,000.

Dana White at UFC 300

UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The casino gambling came as the two talked about White’s standing with UFC. He’s the CEO, president and the face of the MMA promotion. He defended himself amid complaints that fighters aren’t being paid properly.

He opened up about his stance when it comes to fighters being able to speak freely on social media about whatever topics they want.

"I'm a big believer in free speech, and unfortunately probably the most important speech to protect is hate speech," he said, adding that he’s not a fan of cancel culture.

"On both sides. It's like all the stuff that's going on with Charlie (Kirk) right now. These people are going out and saying stuff. And, you know, you're seeing people getting fired or kicked out of school.

Dana White talks in DC

Dana White speaks before then-President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.  (Matt Rourke/AP)

"I think you're a disgusting human being if you're celebrating the death of another human being, but people make mistakes and people are gonna do dumb things. I don't like trying to destroy people's lives — over doing something dumb."

