UFC's Dana White reveals details about Obama conversation at Trump's inauguration

UFC president Dana White opened up about the brief chat he had with President Barack Obama during President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

White and Obama were seen talking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington back in January. But White had never spoken about the interaction until Sunday night’s appearance on "60 Minutes."

CBS host Jon Wertheim asked White to respond to fans who have felt that UFC has "taken a side" when it came to politics.

"I am an American citizen. Biden was my president. Trump is my president," White said. "I was at the inauguration and I was sitting behind all of the ex-presidents and there was this stuff going around like, ‘Dana’s mad-dogging President Obama.’ President Obama turned around, the only president that did, and shook my hand and said, ‘Congratulations on all your success.’ And I said, ‘Thank you very much Mr. President.’

"That’s what happened. I never talked about that publicly. If President Obama called and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to come see a fight.’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, buy some tickets and good luck’ or whatever? No, the sitting president or the ex-president of the United States wants to come to your event, you treat them with respect."

White has been ingrained in the political landscape since he stumped for Trump during his first campaign in 2016. Since then, the UFC boss has been seen at the Republican National Convention and other rallies that have featured Trump.

The president has also been at several UFC fights before, during and after his presidency.