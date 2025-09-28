Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFC

UFC's Dana White reveals details about Obama conversation at Trump's inauguration

White and Obama were spotted at Trump's inauguration in January

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC president Dana White opened up about the brief chat he had with President Barack Obama during President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year.

White and Obama were seen talking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington back in January. But White had never spoken about the interaction until Sunday night’s appearance on "60 Minutes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dana White speaks to Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks with the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

CBS host Jon Wertheim asked White to respond to fans who have felt that UFC has "taken a side" when it came to politics.

"I am an American citizen. Biden was my president. Trump is my president," White said. "I was at the inauguration and I was sitting behind all of the ex-presidents and there was this stuff going around like, ‘Dana’s mad-dogging President Obama.’ President Obama turned around, the only president that did, and shook my hand and said, ‘Congratulations on all your success.’ And I said, ‘Thank you very much Mr. President.’

Dana White at UFC 300

UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

UFC CEO DANA WHITE CALLS FOR UNITY, NORMALCY AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

"That’s what happened. I never talked about that publicly. If President Obama called and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to come see a fight.’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, buy some tickets and good luck’ or whatever? No, the sitting president or the ex-president of the United States wants to come to your event, you treat them with respect."

White has been ingrained in the political landscape since he stumped for Trump during his first campaign in 2016. Since then, the UFC boss has been seen at the Republican National Convention and other rallies that have featured Trump.

Dana White and President Trump

President Donald Trump prepares to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with UFC CEO Dana White and Elon Musk at the Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president has also been at several UFC fights before, during and after his presidency.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue