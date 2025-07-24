UFC's Dana White remembers Hulk Hogan after WWE icon's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dana White, the UFC’s president and CEO, remembered pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan Thursday night after his death in Florida.

White appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime" and reflected on Hogan’s appearance at the Republican National Convention. He said he was in a holding room with Kid Rock waiting to go on the stage when Hogan asked to speak with him.

"Hulk Hogan grabbed me and asked me if he could talk to me privately for a second," White said. "And he pulled me aside, and I’ll never forget that conversation that we had that night.

"He was a good man. He was special. He loved the president, and, obviously, he loved America."

White gave credit to Hogan, Muhammad Ali, Don King and the combat sports and sports entertainment world of that era for helping shape what the UFC is today.

"The way that the UFC is today and the things that I’ve done to build it all have a little piece of all those guys and their businesses," White added.

Clearwater police said officials were called to a cardiac arrest emergency at Hogan’s home. The pro wrestler was transported to a hospital and died about an hour later. Hogan was 71.

Hogan’s death sent ripples across the sports entertainment world. White was just one of dozens of people who paid tribute to the WWE icon throughout the day.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," WWE said in a statement. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

A statement was released on Hogan's Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend," the post said. "Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones.

"At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."

Hogan was a larger-than-life character who changed pro wrestling multiple times; first when he slammed Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, and again, when he turned on wrestling fans and aligned himself with the New World Order in World Championship Wrestling.

He was a six-time WWE champion, won the Royal Rumble twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2005 and as a member of the NWO in 2020. He was also a six-time world heavyweight champion in WCW and the IWGP champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling once.