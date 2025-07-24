Trump remembers 'great friend' Hulk Hogan as 'MAGA all the way' after wrestling icon's tragic death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has joined the masses mourning the loss of WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Trump, who had a strong relationship with Hogan for years, which included the wrestling great speaking at the Republican National Convention last year, wrote a tribute on Truth Social for the "Hulkster."

"We lost a great friend today, the "Hulkster." Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," Trump wrote. "He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.

"To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

The wrestling icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died after suffering a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida, TMZ Sports reported on Thursday. Emergency personnel rushed to Hogan’s home where he was seen being carried out by ambulance.

"Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach," a statement from Clearwater Police Department read. "The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

The WWE also issued a statement on Hogan’s death.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the company wrote. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

"WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hogan allegedly had a health crisis weeks before his death, though his wife, Sky, denied the reports. She said her husband was "strong" and recovering from surgeries.

In July 2024, Hogan endorsed Trump for president at the RNC, where he said "Let Trump-a-mania make America great again" – an ode to his Hulk-A-Mania moniker.

Hogan expressed how upset he was to hear about the attempted assassination on Trump, saying they "took a shot at my hero." Then, in Hogan fashion, he ripped his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt.

"Enough was enough and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again," he screamed while flexing his pythons.

Hogan’s support of Trump goes well beyond 2024, as he told TMZ in 2015 that he would want to be Trump’s running mate before his first term as president, where Mike Pence ran with him as vice president.

The current vice president, JD Vance, also shared his condolences to Hogan’s family and the wrestling world on Thursday.

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid," Vance wrote on X. "The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

