UFC's Conor McGregor 'would like to see armed protection at each school' after Covenant shooting

The shooting in Nashville left six people, including three 9-year-olds, dead

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Conor McGregor tweeted on Thursday that he wants armed guards at schools.

In fact, the UFC legend "would like to see armed protection at each school" in the nation.

McGregor's tweet comes three days after an elementary school shooting that left six people dead, including three 9-year-old children.

The 34-year-old was tweeted about an Amber alert notification he got on his phone when he went into further detail.

Conor McGregor is seen during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Conor McGregor is seen during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

"Just got an ‘Amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando. A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also," he said in an extensive tweet.

McGregor said he has had his "own armed guard present" at his children's school, and said if the Covenant shooter were to enter his daughter's house of learning, damage would be been slim, if at all.

Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas July 10, 2021.

Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas July 10, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!"

The Nashville Police Department said that Audrey Hale entered the private Christian school on Monday by shooting through a locked glass door around 10:13 a.m. on Monday.

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, March 30, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school.

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, March 30, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Hale, a 28-year-old transgender individual who was a former student at The Covenant School, was shot and killed after firing at officers who were responding to the shooting.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.