Alex Perez reveals he pulled out of UFC fight vs Manel Kape after suffering seizure

Alex Perez was set for a flyweight bout against Manel Kape at UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen in San Antonio on Saturday but pulled out of the fight over what he revealed to be a serious health issue.

Perez wrote on social media on Sunday he suffered a seizure while warming up for the fight.

"First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for all the support and concerns," his message on Instagram read. "I was doing my pre-fight warm up and had a seizure. I immediately received medical attention.

"My hydration, electrolytes, etc were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with weight cut. It was one of the easiest cuts of my career. I will be undergoing further testing in the upcoming weeks to determine the cause. I would appreciate privacy. My (apologies) to my opponent and fans. Thank you to the UFC medical team for their help and support."

Perez was ranked No. 6 in the official UFC flyweight rankings with an overall record of 24-7.

The 31-year-old fighter last won in June 2020 with a technical knockout of Jussier Formiga. He then lost to Deiveson Figueiredo in November 2020 and then Alexandre Pantoja in July 2022.

He only lost four fights before getting to UFC.

It is unclear when Perez’s next fight will take place.